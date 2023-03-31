WILMINGTON, Del., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wellness Natural USA Inc. of Wilmington, DE is voluntarily recalling a single lot of its SimplyProtein® Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bar in the United States, which is sold in a 15-count variety pack that contains two other flavors, because it may contain an undeclared trace of tree nuts (cashews). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew run the risk of a serious or life- threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

WELLNESS NATURAL USA INC. ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED CASHEWS IN SIMPLYPROTEIN® PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CRISPY BARS

The recalled products were distributed in the United States in limited Costco stores in Arkansas, California, Washington DC, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

The product comes in a 15-count variety pack which includes 5 Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars. The product is marked with a Best Before date of 05 Jan 2024 and Lot TN3005A on the bar wrapper (UPC 6 86207 80906 8) / Lot TN3005 (UPC 6 86207 00914 7) on the outside carton. The photographs below indicate Best Before date and lot number markings. The recall does not apply to any other Lot marking, Best Before date, or varieties of SimplyProtein® products, including the other two flavors contained in the 15-count variety pack.

The recall was voluntarily initiated due to a consumer complaint, which is the only reported reaction to date, and a determination that the lot may have the potential to contain trace levels of undeclared cashew. The cause of the contamination is being investigated.

Costco stores in Arkansas, California, Washington DC, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia who are in possession of the product are urged to stop sales and distribution immediately, contain and isolate the affected lot, and contact Wellness Natural USA Inc. for verification and disposal instructions. Consumers who have purchased the impacted lot and have a sensitivity to cashew should return them to Costco for a full refund. This product and the two other flavors in the carton, which declare cashew as an allergen, are safe to consume for people who do not a have a sensitivity to cashew.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to [email protected] between the hours of 9:00 – 5:00 EST, Monday thru Friday.

