Wellness Pioneer Solaray Launches SharpMind™ Memory With Clinically Backed Cognivia®

This new offering expands the brand's powerful nootropic line with support for consumers' mental and emotional health

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solaray, one of the original pioneers in supplement health and wellness, is proud to introduce the latest addition to their popular SharpMind™ nootropic line: SharpMind Memory. The new product features award-winning and clinically studied Cognivia®, a unique sage blend observed to support several critical aspects of memory.* SharpMind Memory underscores Solaray's ongoing commitment to innovation and helping people of all ages take charge of their mental and emotional well-being in these increasingly challenging times.

"We all want to protect and support our cognition, especially as we get older," says McKenzie Bird, Solaray's Senior Brand Manager of Innovation. "At Solaray, we know that today's consumers are more committed to biohacking than ever before and are seeking effective supplements to support them on their journey. Every formula in our SharpMind line is anchored by a scientifically backed ingredient with demonstrated efficacy. Thanks to Cognivia®, we've created a powerful new memory formula that truly delivers."

SharpMind™ MEMORY: Crafted to Support Cognitive Health at Every Age*

An expert mushroom and herbal blend designed to support memory, working memory and overall cognitive function*

Contains 600 mg of science-backed Cognivia ® , a proprietary mix of garden sage leaf extract and Spanish sage essential oil clinically studied for several aspects of memory and a NIE New Ingredient Awards winner* †

, a proprietary mix of garden sage leaf extract and Spanish sage essential oil clinically studied for several aspects of memory and a NIE New Ingredient Awards winner* Includes 100 mg of gotu kola and 50 mg of fermented organic, US-grown chaga mushroom—both potent adaptogens—for additional support; the fermentation process aids in nutrient absorption, while chaga grown on gluten-free organic oats is high in beneficial beta glucans

Fast-acting, powerful cognitive support in just 2 convenient capsules per day*

Customizable, Comprehensive Health Support with the SharpMind™ Nootropic Line

The SharpMind line of nootropic supplements is designed to help consumers biohack their mental and cognitive health. With the addition of SharpMind Memory, the entire product line was refreshed, making it easier for customers to find the specific formula that fits their needs. Each supplement is powerful on its own, but they can also be stacked with any combination of products in the line to build their SharpMind.

ENERGY: Power through your day. Sustains mental energy with an expert blend of rhodiola and cordyceps + clinically backed galangal; designed to help one stay alert and vibrant for up to 5 hours—no caffeine needed.*

FOCUS: Find your focus. Formulated with bacopa and lion's mane + clinically backed citicoline to support mental performance and promote clear thinking for peak concentration.*

MEMORY: Commit to memory. Our newest formula, a blend of gotu kola and chaga + clinically backed sage, helps support healthy cognition at every age.*

MOOD: Outlook... so good. This synergistic blend of holy basil, reishi, and lithium + clinically backed kanna helps promote a calm mood and relaxed mind.*

SLEEP: Rest easy. A mix of melatonin, L-glycine, and reishi + clinically backed ashwagandha supports healthy, restorative sleep to help the mind stay vibrant.*

STRESS: Put your mind at ease. Helps promote a peaceful mind and sense of serenity during times of occasional stress with GABA, shiitake, and L-theanine + clinically backed ashwagandha.*

As with all Solaray supplements, SharpMind products are lab-verified and exceed industry standards for purity and potency. They are also vegan and gluten-free.

A full SharpMind stack might look like:

Energy at 6:00 a.m. to start better

Stress at 10:00 a.m. to prepare better

Memory at 12:00 p.m. followed by Focus at 2 p.m. to perform better

to perform better Mood at 6:00 p.m. to unwind better

Sleep at 10:00 p.m. to rest better

SharpMind offers customizable and comprehensive health support. Whatever an individual's needs may be, SharpMind offers a solution.

Solaray's SharpMind product line can be found at Solaray.com, Amazon.com and locally at health food stores.

About Solaray

Since 1973, Solaray has scoured the globe for the highest-quality ingredients, connecting you with the most efficacious supplements that help you Live Brighter and embrace the moments that matter most. We pride ourselves on a 50-year legacy of award-winning innovation and industry-leading quality that continues today. We offer more than 700 science-backed, cutting-edge products—nearly every vitamin, mineral, and herb under the sun—each rigorously quality tested for identity, purity, and potency in our state-of-the-art cGMP and ISO Certified lab in the beautiful mountains of Utah. Solaray was built upon the belief that nature is the source of wellness, and our outlook hasn't changed. To help protect the planet that cares for us, we are committed to sustainability in all we do. For more information and to purchase products, please visit Solaray online at Solaray.com, or on Facebook and Instagram.

† Cognivia® is a registered trademark of Nexira.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

