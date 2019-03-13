Wellness Platform MoveWith Releases Free Original Audio Content

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoveWith, the emerging wellness platform, is working with Audible, the world's largest seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word entertainment to release original audio content exclusively for Audible members. MoveWith empowers up-and-coming influential coaches to create authentic original audio content in the form of guided classes and meditations while also engaging a platform of expert coaches across all movement types (yoga, running, prenatal, meditation, life coaching, sleep, etc.) to give listeners the most unique on-demand audio experiences for all aspects of their lives - mind, body and soul.

"With access to MoveWith's bite-sized, action-oriented mind and soul classes, Audible listeners can now enrich their long-form learning with real-life coaches they can relate to, and grow with, at their own pace," said Holly Shelton, CEO and founder of MoveWith.

Wellness is here to stay. It's no longer about simply working out, it's about living your best life. Leading brands from all sectors of the market are working hard to capture a larger share of consumers' well-being by offering broader digital services for topics like meditation and sleep, or by making large scale acquisitions to aggregate diverse content and experiences.

While many MoveWith listeners come for a great sweat, the platform's meditation and life talks collections have been experiencing a surge of interest, as users crave a better quality of life and aim to experience the authenticity of real coaches. Whether listeners seek better sleep, anxiety management or just general reminders of happiness, the numbers are telling - MoveWith listeners average three classes per week and over 75 percent of listeners engage across classes for both physical and mental workouts. With over 30 expert coaches, MoveWith has amassed a world-class library of wellness content, with dozens of fresh classes debuting online every week.

MoveWith now has 10 programs available on Audible, made freely available to members, including programs from Olympic-hopeful Blake Leeper, YouTube star Sarah Fit, the founders of Rock Your Bliss who hail from Wanderlust and Lululemon, and beloved MoveWith coaches Jeremy Falk and Katie Barrett. Since their release, the MoveWith programs have been consistently among the top downloads on Audible.

Newly released programs include morning and evening meditation collections like: Morning Meditations for Daily Magic, Find Your Bliss, Reset Your Day Meditations, Rise & Shine Yoga; and, fun and addictive strength-building cardio classes such as: Ab Blaster, Half Marathon Training with Katie Barrett, Motivation Runs with Blake Leeper. There will even be a special collection for moms-to-be, with Strong Pregnancy with Sarah Fit. All programs are now available for download at https://www.audible.com/ep/meditation-fitness .

