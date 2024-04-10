Wellness Real Estate Market, 37% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wellness real estate market size is estimated to grow by USD 575.9 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.77% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 37%.

For more insights on the historic (2017 - 2021) and forecast market size (2023-2027) - Request a sample report to understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wellness Real Estate Market

North America is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global wellness real estate market

Geographic Landscape:

The North American wellness real estate market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for medical wellbeing, stress management, and sleep management solutions. This trend is reflected in the proliferation of luxury residential and commercial projects, with the US and Canada leading the way. Organizations such as the CDC, APA, ULI, Center for Active Design, and IWBI are spearheading this development through research and on-ground programs. Wellness offerings extend beyond spas and ambiance, encompassing spiritual enhancements, fitness, and lifestyle goals. Retailers in the fashion and lifestyle sector are integrating wellness philosophies into their offerings, with health clubs, fitness professionals, and dietary solutions also playing key roles. Wellness providers offer a range of services, from health issues to medicinal gardens and meditation courtyards. The market is further characterized by eco-friendly homes, green constructions, and a focus on healthcare cybersecurity, air quality, and biodiversity. The luxury sector is embracing wellness, with outdoor yoga studios, eco-friendly homes, and resorts leading the charge. The wellness real estate market also intersects with the culinary movement and design-driven movement, as well as the green building and urbanism trends. Operating costs and GHG gas emissions are important considerations, with a focus on sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

Research Analysis

The Wellness Real Estate Market is a burgeoning sector in residential real estate, catering to the needs of affluent foreign tourists, senior corporates, and urban youths. This market is driven by the wellness movement, which prioritizes health outcomes and personal investment in lifestyles. Wellness communities in metros and non-metros offer eco-friendly homes, outdoor yoga studios, medicinal gardens, and meditation courtyards, creating a harmonious environment. The green building movement ensures building safety and sanitation, while the culinary and design-driven movements add to the overall experience. Urbanism and luxury sector collaborations have led to the creation of scenic hill stations, picturesque foothills, and secluded sea beaches. Healthcare cybersecurity is also a crucial aspect of wellness real estate, ensuring the privacy and security of residents' health data.

Market Drivers

The Wellness Real Estate Market is experiencing significant growth as developers prioritize toxic substance exposure reduction and the promotion of mind-body health in luxurious housing sectors. Wealthy homebuyers seek eco-sensitive abodes, incorporating natural products and elements that encourage stress reduction, behavior change, and healthier lifestyles. Open-air yoga studios, medicinal gardens, and meditation courtyards are becoming common features. Partnerships among vendors and the adoption of WELL Building Standards are driving market growth in both commercial and residential sectors. This up-scaling includes master-planned communities and luxury properties to attract affluent consumers, including senior corporates, urban youths, and affluent foreign tourists. Scenic locations such as metros, non-metros, scenic hill stations, picturesque foothills, lush green valleys, and secluded sea beaches offer opportunities for wellness tourism. Amenities include general-purpose spas, Ayurveda centers, destination spas, ecohotels, and medical wellbeing facilities, focusing on stress management, sleep management, weight loss, and spiritual enhancements. The market encompasses ambiance, décor, spatial designs, and wellness philosophies, with retail, fashion & lifestyle, and retailers playing integral roles.

Market Overview

The Wellness Real Estate Market is a significant and growing sector that integrates health, wellness, and real estate. This market encompasses various types of commercial real estate properties, such as hospitals, senior living facilities, fitness and wellness centers, and healthy workplaces. Components of wellness real estate include chronic disease management, healthy building design, and lifestyle services. The demand for wellness real estate is driven by the increasing awareness of the connection between health and the built environment. This market offers investors unique opportunities for long-term returns and social impact. The use of technology, such as telemedicine and remote monitoring, further enhances the value proposition of wellness real estate. The future of this market is promising, with a growing emphasis on preventative care and holistic health solutions.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio