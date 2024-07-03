Wellness Real Estate Market size is set to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for wellness real estate from luxury residential sector to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wellness real estate market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.14% during the forecast period. Rising demand for wellness real estate from luxury residential sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for regenerative living. However, high competition in wellness real estate market poses a challenge. Key market players include Berkeley Group, CBRE Group Inc., Delos Living LLC, DPZ CoDesign LLC, EFFEKT Arkitekter ApS, Gamuda Berhad, GOCO HOSPITALITY, Heta Architects, Humaniti Montreal Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Sansiri Public Co. Ltd., Signify NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp, and Vox Media LLC.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Commercial and Residential) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Berkeley Group, CBRE Group Inc., Delos Living LLC, DPZ CoDesign LLC, EFFEKT Arkitekter ApS, Gamuda Berhad, GOCO HOSPITALITY, Heta Architects, Humaniti Montreal Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Sansiri Public Co. Ltd., Signify NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp, and Vox Media LLC

The global wellness real estate market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend towards regenerative buildings. Builders and developers are focusing on creating sustainable residential communities, integrating green, biophilic designs, and promoting renewable energy and recycled water systems. Notable examples include Liuzhou Forest City in China, which will house 30,000 people and feature over 1 million plants, emphasizing the production of healthy food and clean air. This shift towards regenerative buildings is expected to continue fueling market growth.

The real estate market, specifically in the wellness sector, is experiencing significant growth. Properties with features like luxury, sustainability, and health benefits are in high demand. These include housing units with green spaces, fitness facilities, and eco-friendly designs. The trend towards remote work also increases the appeal of residential properties with home offices and ample outdoor space. Additionally, commercial real estate focusing on wellness, such as wellness centers and offices, is also gaining traction. The use of technology, like smart home systems and virtual tours, is becoming essential in marketing these properties. Overall, the wellness real estate market is a thriving industry, offering investors and buyers unique and health-conscious living and working solutions.

The global wellness real estate market is highly competitive, with numerous regional and international players offering distinct services through innovative technologies. This fragmentation has led to increased collaboration and partnerships among vendors to stay competitive. However, the market growth is challenged by rising competition from local vendors providing building monitoring devices and international vendors entering the market.

The wellness real estate market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on providing properties that promote health and well-being. However, challenges exist in this sector. One challenge is the high cost of constructing and maintaining these facilities. Another challenge is the lack of clear regulations and standards for wellness real estate. Additionally, the market is still emerging, making it difficult to predict consumer demand and pricing. Furthermore, some consumers may not be willing to pay a premium for wellness features. Lastly, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges, such as increased demand for remote work and virtual wellness offerings. Despite these challenges, the wellness real estate market continues to grow, offering investors and developers unique opportunities.

End-user 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Residential Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 APAC

2.3 Europe

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Commercial- The global commercial wellness real estate market is experiencing notable growth due to an increase in wellness pipeline projects in developed and developing regions. Factors driving this growth include the development of wellness communities, energy-efficient technologies, and regulatory mandates. Companies like Delos Living LLC are offering corporate wellness solutions, such as MindBreaks, to enhance productivity and focus. The Middle East, APAC, and South America have seen an uptick in commercial wellness real estate projects, fueled by the demand for green and sustainable buildings and corporate wellness initiatives.

The Wellness Real Estate Market is a burgeoning sector that caters to the growing demand for residential properties that prioritize health and wellbeing. This market encompasses various communities, both in metros and non-metros, that offer unique lifestyle experiences. These include scenic hill stations with outdoor yoga studios, picturesque foothills, and lush green valleys. The wellness movement extends to eco-friendly homes, medicinal gardens, and meditation courtyards. The luxury sector is a significant contributor to this market, with affluent foreign tourists and senior corporates seeking personal investment in such properties. The green building movement and urbanism are integral to this sector, ensuring building safety and adherence to environmental standards. The culinary and design-driven movements further enhance the appeal of these properties. Healthcare cybersecurity is also a crucial aspect, ensuring the privacy and security of residents' health data.

The Wellness Real Estate Market refers to the segment of the real estate industry that focuses on properties designed to promote health and wellbeing. These properties may include residential and commercial spaces with features such as air filtration systems, natural light, green spaces, and fitness facilities. The market is driven by the increasing awareness of the connection between environment and health, as well as the growing trend of integrating wellness into all aspects of life. Additionally, the use of technology in creating smart homes and buildings is also contributing to the growth of this market. The Wellness Real Estate Market offers various benefits, including improved productivity, reduced stress levels, and enhanced overall quality of life.

