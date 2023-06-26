Wellness real estate market size is to grow by USD 575.9 billion from 2022 to 2027; increasing demand for regenerative living to be an emerging trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wellness real estate market is set to grow by USD 575.9 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 21.77% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing demand for wellness real estate from the luxury residential sector is a major factor notably driving the growth of the global wellness real estate market. Developers are increasingly introducing open-air yoga studios and medicinal gardens with calming herbs and meditation courtyards in their residential projects to maintain wellness among luxurious housing sectors. Furthermore, wealthy homebuyers demand eco-sensitive abodes that are built with natural products and interior design features that help stimulate mental clarity. Also, the growth in the number of partnerships and associations among vendors will boost the market in the luxurious sector during the forecast period. The market for buildings with WELL Building Standards in both commercial and residential luxurious housing sectors is rising, thereby resulting in an up-scaling of residential and master-planned communities and luxury properties to attract higher-income customers. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wellness Real Estate Market

The wellness real estate market covers the following areas:

The report on the wellness real estate market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Wellness Real Estate Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Growing demand for regenerative living is an emerging trend in the global wellness real estate market growth. Builders and real estate developers are increasingly deviating from green buildings to regenerative buildings. The major reason behind this is the increasing demand for environment-friendly buildings and augmented emphasis on minimizing the release of toxic gases in the environment. Builders and real estate developers are significantly emphasizing creating innovative, regenerative residential communities that deliver green, biophilic, sustainable, and healthy designs. The primary aim for the development of regenerative buildings is to construct a comprehensive ecosystem for its residents, allowing them to cultivate their own nutritious food using renewable energy along with clean air and recycled water. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global wellness real estate market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Significant Challenges

High competition in the wellness real estate market is a major challenge that may impede the market growth. The international wellness real estate market is fragmented, with the existence of numerous regional as well as global vendors operating in the market. This, in turn, has expanded the market competitiveness among vendors, thereby resulting in a high threat of competitors. Because of the fragmented nature of the market, vendors offer different services with innovative technologies. Similarly, the increased competition from global vendors has started local as well as regional vendors to enter into partnerships and alliances, thereby strengthening the competition in the market. Rising competition from local vendors that deliver different building monitoring and control devices (air purifies and others) as supplies hinder the growth of the global wellness real estate market during the forecast period.

Wellness Real Estate Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). It also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges.

The market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. In this segment, companies such as Delos Living LLC (Delos) have started delivering solutions such as MindBreaks, which desire at delivering corporate wellness and curated offerings developed to reduce stress and enhance focus, productivity, and performance in the office. There has been an upsurge in the number of commercial wellness real estate projects in the Middle East , APAC, and South America in the past few years. The demand for green and sustainable buildings and increased focus on corporate wellness are expected to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Berkeley Group

CBRE Group Inc.

Delos Living LLC

DPZ CoDesign LLC

EFFEKT Arkitekter ApS

Gamuda Berhad

GOCO HOSPITALITY

Heta Architects

Humaniti Montreal Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Sansiri Public Co. Ltd.

Signify NV

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp.

Vox Media LLC

Vendor Offerings

Berkeley Group - The company offers wellness real estate such as a wellness suite, gym, cinema room, residents lounge, and concierge.

The company offers wellness real estate such as a wellness suite, gym, cinema room, residents lounge, and concierge. CBRE Group Inc. - The company offers wellness real estate such as corporate workplace.

The company offers wellness real estate such as corporate workplace. Delos Living LLC - The company offers wellness real estate services under its brand Stay Well.

The US corporate wellness market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.12 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (health assessments and screenings, nutrition and fitness, stress management, and others) and product type (SMEs and large organizations). One of the key factors driving the corporate wellness market growth in the US is the increasing need to combat rising healthcare costs.

The wellness tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 427.46 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (domestic and international), application (physical, psychological, and spiritual), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased cases of mental illness are notably driving the market growth.

Wellness Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.77% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 575.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 21.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Berkeley Group, CBRE Group Inc., Delos Living LLC, DPZ CoDesign LLC, EFFEKT Arkitekter ApS, Gamuda Berhad, GOCO HOSPITALITY, Heta Architects, Humaniti Montreal Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Sansiri Public Co. Ltd., Signify NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp., and Vox Media LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

