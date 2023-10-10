Wellness Real Estate Market to grow by USD 575.9 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Berkeley Group, CBRE Group Inc. and Delos Living LLC, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wellness real estate market is estimated to grow by USD 575.9 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.77%. The wellness real estate market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer wellness real estate market are Berkeley Group, CBRE Group Inc., Delos Living LLC, DPZ CoDesign LLC, EFFEKT Arkitekter ApS, Gamuda Berhad, GOCO HOSPITALITY, Heta Architects, Humaniti Montreal Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Sansiri Public Co. Ltd., Signify NV, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp., and Vox Media LLC. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Company Offering:

The company offers wellness real estate such as a wellness suite, gym, cinema room, residents lounge, and concierge. CBRE Group Inc. - The company offers wellness real estate such as corporate workplace.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth of the regional market can be attributed to the rising demand for luxury wellness real estate, as well as a growing number of healthcare commercial and residential projects. In the region, the wellness real estate market is dominated by the US and Canada .

Impactful driver- Rising demand for wellness real estate from the luxury residential sector

Rising demand for wellness real estate from the luxury residential sector Key Trend - Increasing demand for regenerative living

- Increasing demand for regenerative living Major Challenges - High competition in the wellness real estate market

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into commercial and residential. The market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Companies like Delos LivingLLC, which offers a solution called MindBreaks that is aimed at bringing wellness to businesses and services designed to help reduce stress in terms of focus, productivity, and work performance have come on board. In addition, the commercial segment shall include business premises, offices and workplaces, public buildings, hotel developments, and healthcare facilities. Some of the key factors that are likely to contribute to market growth include an increasing number of business healthcare projects in both advanced and developing countries, as well as increased healthcare communities.

Wellness Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.77% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.69 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, China, Australia, Germany, and the UK

