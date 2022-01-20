Wellness Real Estate Market to Record 21.75% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Tokyu Corp. offers Solutions for Wellness Real Estate based on Leisure, Senior Living & Health with Brandname WellNess| Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Wellness Real Estate Market is expected to increase by USD 434.34 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 22.63%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. North America will register the highest growth rate of 38% among the other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Wellness Real Estate Market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Tokyu Corp - The company offers solutions for wellness real estate which are based on the concept of leisure, senior living, and health, under the brand name of WellNess.

EFFEKT Arkitekter ApS - The company offers solutions for wellness real estate which are designed as a cluster of seven small houses, similar to monasteries the careful layout features interlocking rooms that wrap around two central courtyards, under the brand name of LIVSRUM.

Gamuda Berhad - The company offers solutions for wellness real estate where the community enjoys nature at their doorsteps with the daily sightings of birds, butterflies, and other little creatures, under the brand name of Gamuda Parks.

Regional Market Outlook

The Wellness Real Estate Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key market for wellness real estate in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The rising demand for luxury wellness real estate and an increasing number of wellness real estate commercial and residential projects will facilitate the wellness real estate market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Challenges of the Market-

Wellness Real Estate Market Driver:

Rising demand for wellness real estate:

To maintain wellness among luxurious housing sectors, developers are increasingly introducing open-air yoga studios and medicinal gardens with calming herbs and meditation courtyards in their residential projects. Also, wealthy homebuyers demand eco-sensitive abodes that are built with natural products and interior design elements that help promote mental clarity. Furthermore, the increase in the number of partnerships and associations among vendors will drive the market in the luxurious sector during the forecast period. In addition, the demand for buildings with WELL Building Standard in both commercial and residential luxurious housing sectors is increasing, thereby resulting in an up-scaling of residential and master-planned communities and luxury properties to attract higher-income consumers.

Wellness Real Estate Market Challenges:

High competition in the wellness real estate market:

The global wellness real estate market is fragmented, with the presence of multiple regional as well as international vendors operating in the market. This, in turn, has increased the market competitiveness among vendors, thereby resulting in a high threat of rivalry. Vendors offer differentiated services with innovative technologies because of the fragmented nature of the market. Furthermore, the increased competition from international vendors has prompted local as well as regional vendors to enter into collaborations and partnerships, thereby intensifying the competition in the market. In addition, rising competition from local vendors that offer various building monitoring and control devices (air purifies and others) as supplies impede the growth of the market, especially in the Americas, Europe , and APAC.

Wellness Real Estate Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist wellness real estate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wellness real estate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wellness real estate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wellness real estate market vendors

Wellness Real Estate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.63% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 434.34 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 21.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Delos Living LLC, EFFEKT Arkitekter ApS, Gamuda Berhad, Heta Architects, Humaniti Montreal Inc., Sansiri Public Co. Ltd., Tokyu Corp., and Vox Media LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

