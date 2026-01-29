WELLNESS RETREATS LAUNCH AT THE SPRINGS RESORT AND MURRIETA HOT SPRINGS RESORT

Two of America's leading wellness and hot springs destinations debut curated Retreats designed to deliver deeper, more intentional wellness experiences through expert guidance, restorative rituals, and geothermal immersion

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. and MURRIETA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springs Resort and Murrieta Hot Springs Resort , two of the country's most recognized, award-winning wellness destinations, today announced the launch of Wellness Retreats, a new category of signature offerings designed to offer guests a deeper, more intentional approach to rest, recovery, and renewal. As wellness travel shifts toward experiences that feel both restorative and intelligently designed, Retreats meet the moment with structure, expertise, and the unmatched therapeutic potential of mineral water. Guided by a belief that true wellness balances structure, science, and space for personal transformation, both resorts integrate evidence-based hydrotherapy and experiential design into every stay.

Building on each resort's leadership in mineral water wellness, these curated two- and three-night Retreats transform geothermal soaking into a guided, immersive journey. Each experience combines expert-led practices, restorative rituals, nature-forward activities, and intentional use of geothermal waters into a cohesive stay designed to support meaningful wellbeing.

"Both of these destinations have always been places people came to feel better," said Dr. Marcus Coplin, ND, Medical Director for The Springs Resort and Murrieta Hot Springs Resort. "Retreats are our way of honoring that heritage while bringing forward a clearer, more supported wellness experience that guests can actually carry home."

TWO DISTINCT DESTINATIONS, ONE SHARED VISION

Set along the San Juan River in the heart of downtown Pagosa Springs, The Springs Resort is a long-established wellness destination rooted in the restorative power of its geothermal mineral waters and the surrounding Rocky Mountain landscape. Its riverside soaking pools are fed by the Mother Spring, the deepest geothermal hot spring on Earth and the original source that anchors the resort's water-centered approach to wellbeing, known as Soakology. With more than 50 geothermal soaking pools, a Thermal Spa , Panoramic Sauna, expanded wellness programming, and its signature restaurant, Wild Finch , the resort offers guests a setting designed for deeper rest, reconnection, and a meaningful reset from everyday stress.

Located on 46 acres between Los Angeles and San Diego, Murrieta Hot Springs Resort is a restored historic wellness destination originally founded in 1902 and thoughtfully revitalized by the team behind The Springs Resort. Reopened in 2024 after more than three decades of closure, the resort offers an accessible escape designed for quick resets and recovery, just a short drive from Southern California's major urban centers yet feeling a world apart through its expansive grounds, geothermal soaking experiences , and water-centered wellness environment. Built around the healing power of geothermal mineral water, Murrieta features more than 50 soaking experiences, a central hydrotherapy Bathhouse, Clay Cove mineral clay rituals, and guided wellness programming that makes stepping away from daily stress both easy and immersive.

RETREATS DESIGNED WITH PURPOSE AND PLACE

At both destinations, Retreats are offered in two- and three-night formats and organized around four wellness themes: Connect, Explore, Restore, and Revitalize. Each Retreat follows a curated hydrothermal itinerary aligned to its specific intention, combining geothermal soaking, contrast bathing, wellness programming, and spa treatments into a structured, multi-day experience designed around thoughtfully sequenced geothermal practices that support recovery, circulation, and nervous system balance. While the retreat themes are shared across both properties, the programming and highlights are shaped by each resort's setting, amenities, and sense of place.

CONNECT: Focused on grounding, meaningful connection, and creating lasting memories, the Connect Retreat is designed to help guests feel present, supported, and deeply at ease. At Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, the Connect Retreat emphasizes communal healing through shared geothermal experiences, including guided water-based practices and grounding clay rituals at Clay Cove. Curated hydrothermal pathways and facilitated moments of reflection support emotional balance and connection, creating a calm, restorative environment designed to foster ease and togetherness. At The Springs Resort, the Connect Retreat emphasizes social soaking across the resort's geothermal pools, paired with purposeful soaking rituals, guided wellness practices, and a signature spa treatment. Time for reflection, riverside walks, and shared experiences throughout the resort supports meaningful connection with oneself, others, and the surrounding natural environment.

EXPLORE: Designed to restore energy, reignite curiosity, and support both physical and mental recovery, the Explore Retreat blends movement, sensory awakening, and intentional water use. At Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, the Explore Retreat focuses on renewing energy through therapeutic geothermal soaking and invigorating contrast bathing. Guests move through curated hydrothermal circuits and mindful water exploration designed to support circulation, recovery, and a renewed sense of curiosity and enthusiasm. At The Springs Resort, the Explore Retreat balances adventure and recovery through intentional use of geothermal waters and guided wellness practices. Programming includes restorative use of the Explore Thermal Pathway, Thermal Breath sessions, outdoor adventure time, and recovery-focused rituals designed to support both movement and ease.

RESTORE: Created to address stress, burnout, and nervous system fatigue, the Restore Retreat focuses on deep rest, stillness, and long-lasting recovery. At Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, the Restore Retreat centers on deep relaxation through extended mineral soaks, cooling water immersion, and quiet rest intervals designed to ease stress and support nervous system balance, creating space for profound calm and recovery. At The Springs Resort, the Restore Retreat emphasizes deep rest through intentional use of the Restore Thermal Pathway and restorative wellness practices designed to support muscle recovery, nervous system reset, and sustained relaxation.

REVITALIZE: The most intensive offering, the Revitalize Retreat is designed to boost circulation, clear fatigue, and restore peak physical and mental performance through purposeful geothermal soaking. At Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, the Revitalize Retreat is a results-focused experience centered on strategic cycles of therapeutic heat and cold designed to activate circulation, clear fatigue, and restore energy through purposeful use of mineral water. At The Springs Resort, the Revitalize Retreat focuses on metabolic activation through intentional use of the Revitalize Thermal Pathway, contrast bathing, and restorative rituals designed to stimulate circulation and support detoxification.

A GUIDED RETREAT EXPERIENCE, FROM ARRIVAL TO DEPARTURE

Across both destinations, each Retreat is thoughtfully designed to support guests from the moment they arrive through the completion of their stay. Every experience includes a curated hydrothermal itinerary aligned with the retreat theme, guided geothermal rituals, daily wellness programming, signature spa treatment, nourishing meals, special comfort-focused touches, and 24-hour access to geothermal soaking experiences.

At Murrieta Hot Springs Resort , Retreats begin on Tuesdays and are offered as two-night stays ending Thursday or three-night stays ending Friday. At The Springs Resort , Retreats begin every Monday and are offered as two-night stays from Monday to Wednesday or three-night stays from Monday to Thursday. Pricing varies by retreat and season, with all Retreats offered on an all-inclusive basis encompassing retreat programming, spa treatment, meals, and geothermal access. For more information about Murrieta Hot Springs Resort and The Springs Resort Retreats, visit https://www.murrieta-hotsprings.com/retreats/ or https://www.pagosahotsprings.com/retreats/ .

ABOUT THE SPRINGS RESORT

Nestled in a quaint Rocky Mountain town with more than 50 geothermal soaking pools, The Springs Resort is a leading wellness destination rooted in the restorative power of mineral-rich geothermal waters. More than 25 pools are terraced along the San Juan River, deepening the resort's year-round wellness offerings for both overnight guests and day visitors. The resort features a full-service Thermal Spa, two saunas including a Panoramic Sauna within the spa and an intimate outdoor sauna located in the adults-only soaking area, as well as immersive wellness programming such as Aqua Sound Baths, a daily Gratitude Ceremony held each morning by the Mother Spring, and a daily Intention Ritual offered each afternoon. The Springs Resort's Medical Director and balneologist, Dr. Marcus Coplin , brings years of expertise in the therapeutic use of mineral waters. Drawing from both clinical practice and natural wellness, Dr. Coplin has developed the resort's Pathways, results-oriented geothermal soaking experiences designed to support recovery, detoxification, sleep, and overall wellbeing. To learn more, please visit www.pagosahotsprings.com .

ABOUT MURRIETA HOT SPRINGS RESORT

Originally established in 1902, Murrieta Hot Springs Resort is a restored wellness destination built around the health and power of geothermal mineral water. After over 30 years of closure, it reopened in February 2024, thoughtfully revitalized by the team behind The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Located on 46 acres between Los Angeles and San Diego, the resort features 50+ soaking experiences, including mineral-fed pools, cold plunges, and contrast bathing areas. At its center is the Bathhouse, a hydrotherapy hub with indoor showers, Kneipp reflexology walk, steam room, panoramic sauna, and a sun deck. Guests also enjoy Clay Cove, a rejuvenating outdoor clay experience, plus a full-service spa, wellness classes, and seasonal health-focused dining. Overnight stays include 24-hour soaking access and curated in-room wellness amenities. The resort also offers day passes, memberships, and event hosting for groups. To learn more, please visit the website at murrieta-hotsprings.com or follow on Instagram at @murrieta_hotsprings .

