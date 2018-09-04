Wellness Supplements Market 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dietary Supplements, Vitamin & Mineral, Protein, Herbal, Probiotics, Functional / Fortified Food & Beverages, Probiotics, Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Juices, Baby Food, Food Intolerance Products, Gluten-Free, Lactose-Free, Diabetic, Nutricosmetics, Skin, Hair, Other Nutricosmetics

The wellness market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the functional/fortified food & beverages segment held 44% of the global wellness market.

• Wellness Supplement market forecasts from 2018-2028

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast of the wellness supplement market by category:



• Dietary Supplements: Vitamin & Mineral, Protein Supplements, Herbal Supplements, Probiotics Supplements



• Fortified/Functional Food & Beverages: Probiotics Fortified Food, Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Functional Juices, Functional Baby Food



• Food Intolerance Products: Gluten-Free, Lactose-Free, Diabetic



• Nutricosmetics: Skin Nutricosmetics, Hair Nutricosmetics, Other Nutricosmetics

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast of the wellness supplement market by regional and national market:



• North America: the US, Rest of North America



• Europe: the UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific



• South America: Brazil, Rest of South America



• RoW: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Others

Each regional and national market is further broken down by category: Dietary Supplements, Fortified/Functional Food & Beverages, Food Intolerance Products, Nutricosmetics.

• Our study discusses the Drivers and Restraints that influence the wellness supplement market.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the wellness supplement industry:



• Abbott Laboratories



• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.



• Archer Daniels Midland



• BASF SE



• Cargill Incorporated



• DowDupont Company



• Ingredion Incorporated



• Kerry Group



• Nestle



• Tate & Lyle Plc

