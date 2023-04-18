WELLNESS TAKES THE STAGE AT 420 HIPPIE HILL FESTIVAL 2023

[Festival Organizers Tap Nouera To Offer Free Wellness Experiences To 20K Expected Attendees]

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness is a priority at this year's 420 Hippie Hill Festival. This year is hosted by Grammy-winning Erykah Badu on April 20th at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park. For the first time in the iconic event's history, festival organizers have tasked Nouera, an Asian American, women-owned, conscious entertainment company to provide a complimentary wellness component for attendees.

Festival-goers are encouraged to pre-register for complementary wellness sessions, events and services at the Nouera Wellness Stage and Lounge on Eventbrite: nouera420hippiehill.eventbrite.com.

Full programing schedule available on Nouera's website, www.nouera.co. Highlights include:

Sound and Reiki healing sessions

Astrology and clairvoyant readings

Ganja yoga

DJ performances

Ecstatic dance and silent disco

Consumption lounge featuring Nouera tea and canna-beverages

Craft goods market featuring Bay Area brands

Town Hall Forum with top canna-wellness industry speakers

High Tea Experience with Nouera at 4:20PM

"Cannabis culture and the exploration of wellness practices go hand in hand," said Cynthia Boedihardjo, Nouera Co-Founder and CEO. "We want to destigmatize cannabis use with education about its restorative properties. Launching this important initiative with 420 Hippie Hill is an honor for all of us at Nouera," Boedihardjo said.

"Cannabis helps us reconnect us with the best parts of the human experience," said Reverend Jessica Sharp, Nouera Co-Founder and Chief Alchemist. "As we slowly emerge from prohibition, Nouera offers safe spaces to gather and explore the role of cannabis in our personal well-being," Sharp said.

"Each year we want to make the festival experience better for attendees, and better for cannabis overall," said 420 Hippie Hill event producer Alex Aquino from Sounds Bazaar. "We appreciate how Nouera supports people as they learn about integrating cannabis into their wellness practices. We want to change the narrative of the celebration of 420 to be about being conscious of our mental health and wellness, and about being more intentional with our cannabis, our medicine, and use."

Nouera is a women-owned, social-equity collaboration curating products and events that are mindful, inclusive, sustainable and restorative for a better future. The San Francisco-based conscious entertainment company was founded in 2017 by Cynthia Boedihardjo and Reverend Jessica Sharp. Nouera creates safe, stylish and intimate social spaces for people seeking education about using cannabis as part of a personal wellness practice. Nouera is also a champion for destigmatizing cannabis in the #AAPI community, educating senior citizens in the Japanese, Korean and Chinese communities and partnering with Asian Americans for Cannabis Education.

Please direct press inquiries to Shannon Greevy at [email protected]. For more information, vending, volunteer or sponsorship opportunities visit Nouera at www.nouera.co or email [email protected].

