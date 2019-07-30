Wellness Tech Startup, WellSet, Secures Pre-Seed Funding led by Kelly Noonan Gores and Broadway Angels

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellSet, the first-of-its-kind technology booking platform connecting wellness seekers and trusted peer-reviewed practitioners, announced today that it has secured pre-seed funding led by prominent private equity, and wellness and tech angel investors including Kelly Noonan Gores, writer, producer, director of HEAL documentary, and Broadway Angels, a female-driven Silicon Valley angel investment group.

The funds raised in this round will be used to help the company, led by Tegan Bukowski, CEO and Founder, Hanna Madrigan, COO, and Sky Meltzer, Executive Chairman and former CEO of Manduka, officially launch in the Los Angeles market with thousands of practitioners and further develop its technology platform for a nationwide rollout slated for Fall of 2019.

Growing consumer awareness towards health and wellness is driving demand in the global health and wellness market which is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 5.9 percent from 2018 to 2026. In addition, between 2015 -2017, the global wellness industry grew by 6.4 percent annually from a $3.7 trillion to a $4.2 trillion market, nearly twice as fast as global economic growth.

"People are starting to take control of their preventative healthcare and wellbeing but until now have lacked a tool to help them get started," said Tegan Bukowski, CEO & Founder, WellSet. "WellSet will serve as a trusted portal to discover and book the right practitioners and learn the benefits of different wellness practices instead of depending on word-of-mouth recommendations from friends."

A recent report estimates that 50 million Americans or just over 20 percent of the adult population have chronic concerns that can be addressed by a holistic provider. Since January 2019, WellSet has enrolled more than 3,000 practitioners, 1,000 of which are top-tier practitioners in more than 30 different specialties including acupuncture, massage therapy, functional medicine, craniosacral therapy, nutrition, coaches, holistic therapists and more.

"Similar to platforms like Airbnb, we've created the first centralized marketplace to seamlessly find, book, and recommend wellness practitioners," said Hanna Madrigan, COO, WellSet. "We want to make wellness easier and accessible for everyone by putting credible brands, leaders, and recommended practitioners in one online community."

According to a recent report, private technology companies led by women are more capital-efficient, achieve 35 percent higher ROI, and, when venture-backed, have a 12 percent higher revenue than startups run by men.

"WellSet has the power to improve the state of our healthcare system by creating access to practitioners who treat the whole person and not just manage the symptoms of illness," said Kelly Noonan Gores, writer, director, and producer of HEAL, and one of the new investors in WellSet. "WellSet is not only filling a void in the wellness industry but they are creating an empowered and inclusive community of people on a quest for a healthier life."

How Practitioners and Consumers Can Sign Up for WellSet

Interested health and wellness practitioners can sign up now for free to list their practice on WellSet to increase revenue, access and enroll new clients, and easily manage bookings and payments in one central place.

Starting today, consumers in Los Angeles can use WellSet to discover and book appointments online with local verified practitioners. Clients can search based on practitioner type, health concern, location, price and rating.

Consumers nationwide who join the WellSet waitlist will receive a $20 credit towards their first session booked on the platform. WellSet already has practitioners enrolled across the country and will be allowing clients onto the platform nationwide soon.

About WellSet:

WellSet is the first-of-its-kind technology platform for wellness seekers to discover and easily book peer-reviewed and credentialed practitioners. WellSet serves as a portal to find the right practitioner for a certain need or condition, discover new practices and navigate the personal journey to optimal living. Founded in 2018, WellSet has thousands of listed practitioners in more than 30 different specialties such as acupuncture, massage therapy, craniosacral therapy, nutrition, holistic coaching and therapy. To book an appointment, share your wellness journey, or recommend practitioners you love, visit www.wellset.co. Join the movement and be #WellOnYourWay.

