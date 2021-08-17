Wellness-themed Canter Green Sets Standard for Union Township Apartments

"Canter Green is about self-care and being able to do it at home," Randy Salvatore, President and CEO of RMS Companies, said. " Our common spaces were designed from a healthy-living standpoint to give residents access to the fitness amenities they want as well as a calm space to escape from outside stress or recover after a workout."

Canter Green's apartments feature one- and two-bedroom floorplans as well as one-bedroom with dens. Additionally, residents will enjoy a wide range of luxurious amenities that include an in-ground pool, cardio and core strengthening fitness center, a private- on demand yoga and spin studio, a fireside resident and entertainment lounge, a meditation room with a Himalayan salt wall, a children's playroom, a multi-sport golf simulator, a study & meeting room, a game room, dog run, and pet spa.

"We understand the busy lives our residents live, and that they need to be able to make the most of their free time," said Salvatore. "We've created spaces that they can use to focus on their overall wellness on their schedule. Canter Green sets the standard for Union Township by catering to our residents' needs."

RMS Companies is an award-winning real estate development firm headquartered in Stamford, CT that has recently expanded into the Northern New Jersey Market.

The new apartment homes available at Canter Green are 717 to 1,099 square feet in size and leasing rates range from $2,068 to $2,965/month. To schedule a tour or for additional leasing information, contact: 908-933-7373 or visit www.cantergreen.com.

RMS Companies is a privately owned, award winning and fully integrated real estate development firm that has established itself as one of the fastest growing real estate companies in the tri-state area, with a successful track record in redefining the lifestyle landscape for residential for-sale and rental communities and raising the bar in hotel design and operations. RMS is the recipient of numerous awards including: Builder of the Year by the Homebuilder's Association of Connecticut, Developer of the Year by NAIOP of Fairfield and Westchester County, The Developer Investor Award by the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce and the March of Dimes Fairfield and Westchester County Real Estate Award. Recent projects include: UCONN RESIDENCES, THE VERANO, THE MODERNE, PARALLEL 41 and THE BLVD, all luxury rentals in the Stamford, CT downtown area, THE NOVELLA, PARKSIDE, MADDOX and AURA in New Haven, CT, MAYFAIR SQUARE in Danbury, CT, COPPER SQUARE in Bethel, CT, and STRATUS ON THE HUDSON, a luxury apartment building on the Hudson River in Yonkers NY. RMS owns and operates a collection of boutique hotels including THE LLOYD in Stamford, CT, HOTEL ZERO DEGREES in Norwalk, and Danbury, CT, the GOODWIN HOTEL in Hartford, CT and THE BLAKE HOTEL in New Haven, CT. In addition to Canter Green, current developments include: CITY CROSSING, a master planned development consisting of approximately 650 rental apartments in New Haven, CT and DONO, a mixed-use development with approximately 1,000 luxury rental apartments and community retail in Hartford, CT. www.rms-companies.com

Media Contact: Todd Usher

Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Greystar; RMS Companies

Related Links

http://www.cantergreen.com

