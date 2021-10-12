Wellness Tourism Market Size to Increase by USD 315.47 Bn | 33% Growth to Originate in North America | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth in personal wellness awareness and the emergence of online wellness aggregators are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, the barriers in providing a holistic customer experience might limit the market growth.

The wellness tourism market report is segmented by type (domestic and international), application (physical, psychological, and spiritual), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). In terms of geography, 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America. The US is the key market for wellness tourism in North America.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

Aspira Spa: The company offers salon, spa, facials, and sauna.

The company offers salon, spa, facials, and sauna. Clinique La Prairie: The company offers spas, full-body checkup, and yoga services for customers.

The company offers spas, full-body checkup, and yoga services for customers. Gaia Retreat & Spa

Hand & Stone Franchise Corp.

HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA

Wellness Tourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 315.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.43 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aspira Spa, Clinique La Prairie, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic landscape

Vendor landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

