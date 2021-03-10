Wellness Travel Hits the Road with Lexus "Retreats in Motion"

"These days, the desire to escape on the open road to rejuvenate mind and spirit has never been more enticing," says Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. "The 'Retreats in Motion' program not only provides perfectly planned, luxurious getaways in a Lexus vehicle, but they also elevate the classic road trip with much-needed recuperative experiences."

The Lexus partner hotels selected for the "Retreats in Motion" program have been hand-picked for their exceptional service, beautiful design and culinary offerings. Guests will spend two nights at each resort – with an average three-hour drive between each property – before returning to the originating hotel. Participating hotels in the three California-based retreats include:

In spring 2021, those visiting the East Coast will be able to travel between XV Beacon and Chatham Bars Inn in Massachusetts.

Travelers will be paired with the new 2021 Lexus IS sport sedan at their originating hotel before embarking on a customized route featuring suggested stops and wellness activities to enjoy throughout their drive. They'll feast their eyes on beautiful views, relax with aromatherapy or guided breathwork, and have the option to indulge their taste buds with healthy gourmet meals at the end of each day.

Unlike typical getaways, the "Retreats in Motion" program incorporates the vehicle as an integral part of the wellness experience. More than just transporting travelers from each partner hotel, the Lexus vehicle is a destination and sanctuary in and of itself and is equipped with a mobile wellness kit to help travelers get the most out of their journey.

In creating the program, the automaker has partnered with mindbodygreen , a health and well-being lifestyle media brand, to create custom content featuring some of the world's most-loved wellness experts for each retreat. Highlights include podcasts on sustainability with best-selling author Jonathan Safran Foer and a guided walking meditation with teacher Mary Beth LaRue, along with content covering topics from mindful eating to movement for longevity. Additionally, an immersive in-car sound bath with expert Sara Auster - designed to be played through the signature Mark Levinson sound system - helps clear energy blockages and deliver a sense of calm.

"mindbodygreen has enjoyed being a trusted destination and resource for well-being for over eleven years, bringing together experts across all facets of health and wellness for our collective audience," says Colleen Wachob, mindbodygreen co-founder and co-CEO. "Our team is so excited to work with an innovative, forward-thinking brand like Lexus on this partnership. Together, we're creating something really unique and so vital to people's well-being."

Guests are responsible for the "Retreats in Motion" registration costs and travel expenses. Fees start at $2,700 for two guests, and include:

Five-day, four-night stay at each property;

Loan of a new 2021 Lexus IS vehicle;

Intimate access to curated wellness content, including self-care discussions, in-vehicle sound bath, meditation, guided breathwork and more;

Complimentary welcome wellness kit.

Lexus and its hotel partners deeply value the health and well-being of their guests. Comprehensive health and sanitization procedures have been put in place for each Lexus vehicle and the hotels have implemented their own measures. Please refer to each partner hotel website for more details on their COVID protocols.

For more information or to book a Lexus "Retreats in Motion," visit www.mindbodygreen.com/lexusretreats.

About mindbodygreen

mindbodygreen is a full-service wellness company offering content, supplements, classes and trainings. With a mission to help people find the tools, routines, and products they need to live their best life, mindbodygreen is committed to delivering science and research-backed advice and products that stand the test of time. At mindbodygreen, the mental, physical, spiritual, emotional and environmental are interconnected in a 360-degree approach to well-being.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

