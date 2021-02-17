NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Visionary & Educator Koya Webb launches the Get Loved Up Virtual Retreat. From February 19 through February 21, 2021, this free, virtual retreat will empower and inspire attendees in the areas of spirituality, wellness, and entrepreneurship while nourishing the mind, body, and soul. It will feature top wellness and business experts including the CEO of Motivating the Masses Inc., Lisa Nichols, and #1 New York Times bestselling author and Creator of B-School, Marie Forleo.

Get Loved Up is an international lifestyle community founded by Koya Webb that inspires mental, spiritual, and physical health through an app, online courses, retreats, virtual yoga teacher training, and the Get Loved Up Podcast.

Given the pandemic's impact, Get Loved Up is offering the retreat for free to restore spirits from massive losses and to make it accessible to underserved communities. The event is sponsored by Target and Beusail. Through the partnership with Target, Koya's Get Loved Up Shoppes will be promoting black owned products found at Target. Get Loved Up is on a mission to create 5,000 impacts through this retreat. For every attendee that registers for the retreat, Beusail will donate a dollar to a project from the United Nations SDGs.

Koya Webb states, "You are worthy of the best life has to offer every day, so allow yourself to Get Loved Up."

Featured presenters will provide workshops/demos, dance parties, classes & fireside chats on spirituality, domestic violence, mental health, breathwork, sexual health, yoga movement, meditation & affirmations for attendees. Featured presenters will include #1 New York Times bestselling author of Medical Medium Anthony William, Founder of Limitless Life + Aligned Abundance Mastermind Melyssa Griffin, Founder of Mama Glow Latham Thomas, Founder of Black Girl In Om, Lauren Ash and more.

The virtual retreat will take place via Zoom. When participants register, they will receive a free digital copy of Koya's book, Let Your Fears Make You Fierce: How To Turn Common Obstacles into Seeds for Growth. The Zoom link will be sent 24 hours before the event starts.

For more information, visit https://koyawebb.com/getlovedupretreat

