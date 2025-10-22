Wellness Workdays and Turner Construction Achieve Industry-Leading Safety Results with Integrated Wellness Partnership at Boston Children's Hospital Project

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turner Construction, one of the nation's leading construction management companies, partnered with Wellness Workdays, a national provider of integrated workplace wellness, mental health, and injury management solutions, to implement a groundbreaking onsite wellness program at the Boston Children's Hospital expansion project.

Working closely with the safety team at all levels, as well as all trades coming onto the site, Wellness Workdays deployed its industry-leading model, integrating injury prevention, behavioral health, and wellness coaching into daily safety operations to elevate health and safety outcomes across the project. By embedding wellness professionals into the project, Turner and Wellness Workdays achieved measurable, industry-leading results:

Best in class injury-related cost avoidance, demonstrating significant financial impact.

Strong return on investment delivering measurable value to all stakeholders.

88% workforce engagement, achieving exceptional employee participation resulting in peer to peer, worker to worker coaching and care.

Maintaining one of the lowest total recordable incident rates inclusive of all trade partners.

"Working with Wellness Workdays, we were able to achieve some of the lowest recordable rates in our book of business," said Jamie Evans, Vice President, at Turner Construction. "Our onsite Athletic Trainer became a valued teammate, and the population health approach expanded what we expected an integrated solution could do for Turner and redefined what safety looks like on a construction site."

The initiative included more than 2,000 health coaching sessions with over 1,150 unique participants, onsite biometric screenings, real-time injury triage, daily Stretch, Flex and Focus sessions, and tailored campaigns such as Women in Construction events, nutrition challenges, hydration initiatives, onsite Employee Assistant Program (EAP) visits, and Suicide Prevention and Substance Misuse campaigns designed to foster open conversation and help break the stigma around mental health and substance misuse.

Debra Wein, CEO and Founder of Wellness Workdays, emphasized the broader impact for the industry: "This partnership demonstrated that wellness is not a perk, it's a business strategy. By embedding mental health, injury prevention, and preventive care directly into the daily workflow, Turner set a new benchmark for what safety and productivity can mean in construction. The results speak for themselves."

With an emphasis on integrating worker well-being and safety, the Turner and Wellness Workdays partnership proves to be a scalable model that construction companies across the U.S. can adopt to reduce injuries, enhance productivity, and demonstrate care for all tradespeople on their sites. Wellness Workdays and Turner Construction continue their partnership at multiple construction sites across the US today.

About Turner Construction Company

Turner is an international construction services company. Founded in 1902, Turner first made its mark on the industry pioneering the use of steel-reinforced concrete for general building, which enabled the company to deliver safer, stronger, and more efficient buildings to clients. The company continues to embrace emerging technologies and offers an increasingly diverse set of services.

Turner is the largest builder in the United States, ranking first in the major market segments of the building construction field, including healthcare, education, sports, commercial, and green building. The firm is a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, an engineering-led global infrastructure group. For more information, please visit http://www.turnerconstruction.com.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity. With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped organizations in all industries generate greater value through improved employee health.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, including New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, Shawmut, The Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

