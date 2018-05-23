Wellness Workdays Releases All-Inclusive Wellness Technology Platform

HINGHAM, Mass., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of award-winning corporate wellness programs, announces the release of its turnkey wellness platform. The innovative technology provides employers and benefits consultants with a comprehensive, one-stop wellness solution designed to target employee health risks and positively impact lifestyle changes.

With decades of experience developing and implementing corporate wellness programs, Wellness Workdays has packaged best practices along with evidence-based research on behavior change into an integrated solution that employers can incorporate into their well-being program and administer as their own. The core product is customizable, rapidly deployable, self-contained and offers unlimited scalability. It includes:

A company-branded wellness portal that communicates participant program requirements, wellness targets and an organization wellness score.

Incentive management and tracking tools that provide real-time data to participants and administrators.

A flexible program design for movement between participation and outcomes-based approaches.

Individual, peer-to-peer and team-based wellness challenges.

More than 100 standardized reports and 60 languages for various levels of admin access.

Multiple behavior change solution options for nutrition, weight management, physical activity, financial well-being, and stress and disease management.

The highest safety standards for privacy and security in the US.

"Our state-of the-art technology uses evidence-based research and best practices to drive participation and improve health outcomes," said Debra Wein, CEO and founder of Wellness Workdays. "The portal provides an opportunity for all employers, large and small, to access a robust suite of wellness programs tailored to their needs and goals while aligning with their organization's culture."

The innovative, proprietary technology is mobile friendly and accessible from any device. Tailored to each organization, it provides a personalized, streamlined experience for every employee. An interactive dashboard makes it easy to schedule a screening, sign up for a wellness program, connect a health tracker or communicate with a health coach. Program results and incentive tracking are easily accessed via an intuitive interface that provides an engaging employee experience.

The self-service program administration allows employers to target health risks and behavior change while enhancing productivity, improving morale and promoting a culture of well-being – all while delivering verifiable results that can translate into significant savings. Learn more about Wellness Workdays' novel technology solution and well-being programs.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York and Florida that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to increase employee health and productivity and promote a culture of well-being. Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and several best practices awards for its clients, which include New Balance, BJ's Wholesale Club, Putnam Investments, Brown University, Cabot Corp., the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Rockland Trust, Bentley University, Cambridge Trust and Harvard Business School. Wellness Workdays is a Certified WBE (Woman-Owned Business Enterprise) as well as a DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise). For more information about Wellness Workdays, visit www.wellnessworkdays.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.

