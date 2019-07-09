Wellness Your Way Festival Denver Concert Event To Feature Jewel And Rachel Platten

DENVER, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Presented by Inclusion Companies LLC. and King Soopers, the Wellness Your Way Festival (WYWF) features programming with some of the world's top leaders in music and wellness.

On Saturday, August 17th, the WYWF will host a female-led concert event at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Center. WYWF co-founder and Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jewel will host the festival's signature concert event with special performances by rising pop-songstress Josie Dunne ("Same") and international star Rachel Platten , best-known for her empowering anthem "Fight Song." The concert event is open to festival goers and the public, with tickets available for purchase here .

The Wellness Your Way Festival offers attendees a complete approach to wellness through its four zones—Know Yourself, Fitness, Nutrition, and Inspiration. The festival consists of three days of nutrition education, inspirational panel discussions, celebrity-led cooking demonstrations, and interactive fitness programs. Leading festival-goers in lively fitness sessions will be celebrity trainers Jillian Michaels, Denise Austin, and Tone It Up's Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott as well as Kaisa Keranen (Kaisafit), and Ron 'Boss' Everline (JustTrain), amongst others. Festival goers can participate in engaging cooking demonstrations with Denver's own Vegetarian Hall of Fame Chef Mark Reinfeld , bestselling author and celebrity health and nutrition expert, Joy Bauer , MS, RDN, and Wild Food's Georgia Pellegrini .

Additionally, the festival will feature a lineup of experts to include Molly Bloom, entrepreneur, author and subject of the Academy Award nominated film Molly's Game, and Blaise Aguirre, MD, an expert in child and adolescent psychiatry at Harvard University's McLean Hospital. The exceptional lineup of family activities will feature an all-ages Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course and an unbelievable performance by 'The World's Best' Magician, Justin Flom.

The official charity of the festival, Jewel's Never Broken Foundation, will host the Inspiration Lounge, and will be curating a series of mental health discussions on emotional intelligence and mindfulness. This includes the return of last year's popular panel discussion, "Suicide to Smiles."

"We are so excited to bring the Wellness Your Way Festival to the great city of Denver which is a leader in nutrition, fitness and mental wellness," said Jewel. "Our event is packed with great family-friendly events, challenging fitness sessions, and inspiration from the greatest minds in Wellness."

This year, the WYWF is introducing its first-ever talent competition, King Soopers Got Talent. The competition invites undiscovered artists to bring their personal flair to the stage. Performers will have the opportunity to audition their singing talents in front of a panel of highly-esteemed industry leaders, including a Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Talent Scout, a representative from King Soopers and the WYWF's co-founder, Jewel. The winner selected will land a spot at the festival's Saturday concert event as the opening act. To learn more about the talent show and how you can participate, visit wellnessyourwayfestival.com/denver.

For more information and tickets to the Denver festival, visit www.wellnessyourwayfestival.com .

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook: Wellness Your Way Festival

Instagram: @wywfestival

Twitter: @wywfestival

ABOUT THE KROGER CO.

At The Kroger Co., we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

ABOUT INCLUSION COMPANIES

Inclusion Companies is an events and consulting company focused on driving its client's strategic growth initiatives through consumer events, retail sales, marketing, e-commerce and emerging technology services. The company has a long, well established relationship with many national retailers and its founders have extensive c-level experience in retail, consumer goods, logistics, technology and media. Inclusion Companies mission is to amplify its client's corporate responsibility initiatives.

ABOUT JEWEL NEVER BROKEN FOUNDATION

In partnership with Grammy Nominated artist Jewel, the foundation and program helps children and adults to remember they are Never Broken giving them tools to become whole humans using health & wellness, nutrition, mindfulness, emotional quotient, and meaningful connections. This program is provided by four-time Grammy Nominated Singer-Songwriter and two-time New York Times Best Seller, Jewel and her Never Broken non-profit curriculum. The tools help individuals go deeper into the subjects of life, so they can develop all aspects of themselves to become a whole human. Jewel's non-profit program and website www.JewelNeverBroken.com has partnered with the Inspiring Children Foundation to bring these life changing tools to the public and to a few exceptional grassroots programs.

FOR PRESS INQUIRIES:

Nicole Dunn, CEO

Dunn Pellier Media, Inc.

(310) 362-6131

nicole@dunnpelliermedia.com

SOURCE Inclusion Companies LLC

Related Links

http://www.wellnessyourwayfestival.com

