Wellnesse Launches Effective All-Natural Whitening Toothpaste in Compostable Packaging

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All smiles, no harsh chemicals: Wellnesse https://wellnesse.com/ , 2020's latest personal care brand founded by Wellness Mama celebrity podcaster Katie Wells, is launching an all-natural whitening toothpaste that began as one of Wells' most popular DIY recipes.

Glycerin-Free, Fluoride-Free and Eco-friendly Toothpaste

Wellnesse Whitening Toothpaste is the first natural toothpaste that works as well as traditional toothpaste, "tested" and approved by Wells' own family. Wellnesse Whitening Toothpaste in Fresh Mint uses calcium carbonate, peppermint, stevia leaf, and green tea leaf extract. Along with all Wellnesse products, this toothpaste comes in environmentally-friendly compostable sugar cane packaging that is both recyclable and commercially compostable. Wellnesse launched in January 2020 with a catalog of five all-natural products: Whitening Toothpaste, Cleansing Shampoo, Smoothing Shampoo, Nourishing Conditioner, and Enriching Conditioner. The brand will roll out additional products including charcoal toothpaste, children's toothpaste, dry shampoo, sunscreen, and deodorant beginning in early April and throughout the summer months, in response to consumer demand.

A mother of six, Katie Wells couldn't find commercially-available green and clean products that actually performed as promised. She spent over a decade researching options, perfecting her own recipes, and sharing them on WellnessMama.com, including the early recipes that would later become Wellnesse.

"At Wellnesse, our goal is to create the highest quality and most effective natural products on the market," Wells shares. "We take this commitment to human and environmental safety one step further, using compostable sugarcane packaging and all natural EWG-approved ingredients. We use hydroxyapatite in place of fluoride, as this naturally occurring mineral supports enamel strength. We also avoid glycerin, which may prevent minerals from benefitting the teeth."

Wellnesse Continues to Innovate & Grow Its Natural Personal Care Product Line

About Wellnesse

Wellnesse creates safe, high quality and responsibly sourced personal care products with the goal of maximizing economic, environmental, and social value for our customers, communities, and planet. Wellnesse believes that a well-run business can have a tremendous positive impact on the world. That's why Wellnesse has an unwavering commitment to core values in every decision step of the process from supply chain to the final product. Wellnesse is in the process of attaining Environmental Working Group and B-Corp verification and the brand's products contain only ingredients approved for use by the EWG.

Katie Wells, The Wellness Mama behind Wellnesse

Award-winning author and podcaster Katie Wells (CTNC, MCHC) has written over 1,500 articles and three books including The Wellness Mama Cookbook and The Wellness Mama 5-Step Lifestyle Detox. She has recorded over 300 podcast episodes and was named one of the 100 most influential people in health and wellness.

