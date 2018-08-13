WellNet Healthcare Hires Five Additional Business Development Executives

Joe Clifton, James Darnell, Adam Khan, Eric Meyerhoff and Daniel Wells round out WellNet's team.

Clifton, based in the Northeast region, has over 25 years of Self-Funding and Stop Loss experience having most recently been with Fortune 100 firm, Arthur J. Gallagher.

Darnell, residing in the Western region, has over 20 years of insurance industry and employee benefits experience, having most recently been with Vera Whole Health.

Khan, working in the Northeast region, brings nearly 20 years of healthcare cost containment expertise from Healthstat and Concentra, a division of Humana.

Meyerhoff, rounding out the Northeast region as well, brings 25 years of risk and cost strategies from Total Administrative Services Corp (TASC) and Aflac.

And Daniel Wells, leading the Midwest market with almost 30 years' experience developing health plans for Endeavor Plus and hCentive.

"Assembling executives of this caliber whereby WellNet's plans offer employees the ability to access their existing healthcare providers while focusing on lower cost and higher quality doctors to improve the medical plan, directly impacts the employers' bottom line," said Jason Kovar, Chief Executive Office of WellNet Healthcare Administrators.

For more information or to set up an interview with WellNet, please contact Afshan Mizrahi at 800-808-4014 or via email.

About WellNet Healthcare:



Our nationwide healthcare management firm creates and offers lower cost, level-funded and self-funded replacement health insurance plans for companies that provide healthcare benefits to their employees. With less margin, more efficient use of technology and a frictionless member experience, our PPO plans, Reference Based Pricing options, and Hybrid plans save money today while limiting increases in the future. With WellNet's products, businesses and their employees finally have the arsenal of tools to take back the profits from the large health insurance companies. Please visit: www.wellnet.com.

Prefer easy to understand video to see how WellNet works? Review our Digestible Nugget video.

SOURCE WellNet Healthcare

Related Links

http://wellnet.com

