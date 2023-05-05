WellNow Urgent Care No Longer Contracted with EmblemHealth in New York

Patients covered by EmblemHealth now out of network

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country's fastest-growing urgent care providers, announced that it will no longer be in network with EmblemHealth. Starting Saturday, May 6, this change will affect all WellNow Urgent Care clinics in the state of New York.

"WellNow Urgent Care clinics have worked tirelessly to provide convenient and essential care to our patients in the state of New York largely through extended hours," said John Radford, M.D., President at WellNow Urgent Care. "For a healthcare organization whose sole purpose is to provide better care to more people, coming to this conclusion was not easy and we will continue to provide high-quality, low-cost convenient care to all patients in the communities we serve. Unfortunately, for the patients covered by EmblemHealth, that care will now be out of network."

Urgent care clinics are an increasingly important part of the U.S. healthcare marketplace, providing patients with much-needed access to quality care with shorter wait times and lower costs than the traditional emergency room. They also reduce the burden on our hospital systems by diverting non-emergency care and non-life-threatening illness and injuries.

The costs to provide high-quality, walk-in care in the communities WellNow Urgent Care serve has gone up since the COVID-19 global pandemic and unfortunately the reimbursement rates received for the care provided to EmblemHealth patients have fallen behind the rate of inflation by a significant margin. This means taking EmblemHealth insurance is unsustainable for WellNow clinics. For questions and concerns about their coverage, patients are encouraged to contact EmblemHealth directly or via social media.

WellNow Urgent Care locations provide timely treatments for ailments, such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds, flu and allergies, as well as on-site x-rays, lab testing and physicals. Occupational medicine services, including Workers' Compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing, virtual care and more are also available on a walk-in basis.

About WellNow Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care is one of the fastest-growing providers of urgent medical care, virtual care, occupational health services and clinical research in the United States. Opened in 2012, the company now operates more than 200 centers across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

