WellNow Urgent Care Partners with Utica University to Expand Healthcare for Students

UTICA, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WellNow Urgent Care has partnered with Utica University to bring quality healthcare directly on campus, ensuring students and staff have convenient access to trusted medical care. The WellNow clinic is located in the Student Health and Wellness Center on the second floor of the Strebel Student Center.

Students, university staff, and faculty can now access WellNow's urgent care services through on-site visits with experienced WellNow providers via video technology, who work in conjunction with an on-site patient care technician who assists with examinations and sample collection.

"Providing our students with access to convenient, reliable, quality care is a top priority," said Rich Racioppa, Dean of Students at Utica University. "Partnering with WellNow seemed like a natural fit—we've tracked the data for a number of years and found that many students were already gravitating toward their off-campus clinics because they know they can get care easily and quickly. With more than eighty visits already through the first six weeks of the semester, it's clear this expanded service offers the hours and accessibility that students can trust."

The partnership addresses college students' unique healthcare needs by providing expert evaluation and treatment for common conditions including colds and flu, COVID-19, testing and treatment for STIs and UTIs, rashes and allergies, lab testing, medication refills, and pink eye. Students benefit from board-certified providers and evidence-based treatment—all accessible without traveling off-campus or missing class time.

"At WellNow, we believe quality healthcare should be accessible wherever students are," said Sam Meites, President at WellNow Urgent Care. "This partnership represents our commitment to meeting students where they are and providing the same exceptional care they've come to expect from our 70-plus locations across New York. By bringing our trusted providers directly to campus, we're eliminating barriers to care and ensuring students can focus on their studies while maintaining their health."

Multiple Access Points for Student Convenience

Understanding that student schedules and healthcare needs don't follow traditional patterns, the partnership provides multiple ways to receive care:

On-Campus Care: Available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing students to receive care between classes or during study breaks without leaving campus.

Nearby Physical Locations: For students requiring in-person care for injuries such as lacerations, burns, sprains, and strains, there are three WellNow locations within five miles of campus open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., ensuring care is available during evenings and weekends. Nearby WellNow clinics are located at:

24/7 Virtual Care: Students can connect with WellNow providers anytime from their dorm room, during travel or while studying late at night, ensuring healthcare access never interrupts their academic pursuits.

"Quality healthcare shouldn't be constrained by traditional office hours," added Meites. "Our comprehensive approach—combining on-campus video visits, nearby physical locations and round-the-clock virtual care—ensures Utica University students have multiple ways to receive the care they need, when they need it."

The partnership ensures financial accessibility by accepting most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, while offering competitive self-pay rates for those without insurance coverage.

WellNow's partnership with Utica University represents a strategic expansion of accessible healthcare into higher education, ensuring students receive comprehensive medical support as a foundation for academic success. The collaboration demonstrates both teams' shared dedication to making quality healthcare an integrated part of campus life. WellNow is open to partnering with other colleges & universities to offer similar services to students and staff in the coming year.

For more information, hours, and to schedule an appointment, visit utica.edu/directory/health-center.

About WellNow Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care is a leading provider of urgent medical care, virtual care, and occupational health services. WellNow has more than 150 clinics across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

About Utica University

Utica University is a comprehensive, independent, private institution located in the heart of Central New York. With a proud legacy of innovation, career-focused education, and community engagement, the University prepares students for success in an ever-evolving world.

SOURCE WellNow Urgent Care