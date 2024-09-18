WellPact and IHDLab Join Forces to Enhance Colorectal Cancer Screening at Highlands Health Clinic

ROARING SPRING, Pa., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPact, a leader in health and wellness fulfillment solutions, and IHDLab, a California-based laboratory specializing in at-home specimen self-collection services, proudly announce their collaboration to support colorectal cancer screening for patients at Highlands Health Clinic. This partnership reflects a mutual commitment to improving public health and providing critical services to underserved communities.

Highlands Health Clinic, a free clinic in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, offers healthcare services to individuals who might otherwise lack access to essential medical care. The clinic plays a vital role in its community, ensuring that those in need receive the support and treatment necessary to maintain their health and well-being.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women in the United States, according to the CDC. Early detection of this disease significantly increases the chances of successful treatment, making screening an essential preventive measure. The collaboration between WellPact and IHDLab will enable Highlands Health Clinic to provide at-home colorectal cancer screening kits to their patients. These FDA-approved kits allow individuals to collect small samples in the comfort of their homes, facilitating early diagnosis and timely intervention.

Through this partnership, WellPact will provide the packaging and fulfillment services necessary to distribute the screening kits, while IHDLab will handle the laboratory analysis of the collected specimens. This combined effort ensures that the screening process is efficient, accessible, and tailored to the needs of Highland Health Clinic's patient population.

"We are honored to partner with IHDLab and Highlands Health Clinic to advance colorectal cancer screening," said Jenna Houseknecht, President and Owner of WellPact. "Our goal is to make critical health services more accessible and to contribute to the fight against cancer. By leveraging our expertise in healthcare packaging and fulfillment, we hope to support the clinic's vital mission."

"IHDLab is thrilled to collaborate with WellPact and Highlands Health Clinic to provide this crucial screening service," added Jim Chen, MD, MPH, Chief Business Development Officer of IHDLab. "At-home specimen collection is a game-changer in making preventive health measures more accessible. We are committed to delivering high-quality lab services that support early detection and improve health outcomes."

Highlands Health Clinic Director, Rosalie Danchanko, expressed gratitude for the partnership, stating, "The support from WellPact and IHDLab represents a significant enhancement to our screening capabilities. By offering at-home colorectal cancer screening kits, we are taking an important step in ensuring that our patients receive the care they need. We are deeply appreciative of the dedication and generosity of our partners."

This collaboration highlights the power of community-driven efforts to improve public health. Through their combined resources and expertise, WellPact and IHDLab are making a meaningful impact on colorectal cancer screening and patient care at Highlands Health Clinic.

About WellPact

WellPact, based in central Pennsylvania, is a women-owned, FDA Re-Packager, and a leader in health and wellness fulfillment solutions. Driven by a mission to empower people to take charge of their health, WellPact provides high-quality custom kitting and logistics solutions that ensure the safe and reliable delivery of at-home test kits, patient care kits, and other custom medical kits. We are committed to helping our customers simplify the path to better health for patients.

About IHDLab

IHDLab is a California-based laboratory specializing in at-home specimen self-collection services. Their mission is to offer convenient and accurate laboratory testing solutions, improving access to essential health screenings and diagnostics.

About Highlands Health Clinic

Highlands Health Clinic is a free clinic located in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, providing healthcare services to individuals in need. The clinic is committed to delivering compassionate and comprehensive care to underserved populations.

