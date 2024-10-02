WellPact Earns Dual Certification as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Reinforcing Its Commitment to Diversity, Quality, and Excellence in Healthcare Fulfillment

ROARING SPRING, Pa., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPact, an FDA-registered healthcare fulfillment partner specializing in custom medical kitting, packaging, and logistics, proudly announces its recent certifications as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE). These nationally recognized certifications further highlight WellPact's commitment to empowering women in business while delivering high-quality healthcare fulfillment solutions for custom at-home test kits, care kits, and medical kits.

The WOSB certification, awarded by the Small Business Administration (SBA), opens new opportunities for WellPact to support federal contracting and supplier diversity initiatives. Meanwhile, the WBE certification from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) enhances WellPact's visibility among private-sector companies that prioritize working with diverse suppliers in the healthcare and wellness industries.

"Achieving both WOSB and WBE certifications is deeply personal to me," said Jenna Houseknecht, Owner and President of WellPact. "These certifications reflect our commitment to doing things differently. As a woman-owned business, we treat every kit as an important part of someone's health journey. We're excited to partner with organizations that value this level of care and precision, knowing that diversity in business drives better outcomes for everyone."

As an FDA-registered healthcare fulfillment partner, WellPact offers services that go beyond traditional medical device re-packaging. The company specializes in custom kitting, packaging, and logistics, ensuring quality control, regulatory compliance, and end-to-end visibility for custom and white-labeled at-home health test kits, care kits, and medical kits. These certifications reinforce WellPact's role as a trusted outsourcing partner, allowing healthcare companies to focus on innovation while WellPact manages the complexities of healthcare fulfillment.

With its WOSB and WBE certifications, WellPact is uniquely positioned to support government agencies, healthcare organizations, distributors, and manufacturers looking for a reliable partner to meet the industry's highest standards. These certifications underscore WellPact's dedication to diversity, patient care, and operational excellence in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

For more information about WellPact and its FDA-registered healthcare fulfillment outsourcing solutions, please visit www.wellpact.com.

About WellPact

WellPact is a woman-owned health and wellness fulfillment solutions company, specializing in custom medical kitting, packaging, and logistics for at-home test kits, care kits, and medical kits. As an FDA-registered healthcare fulfillment partner, WellPact ensures the safety, quality, and privacy of every healthcare kit they assemble. With its WOSB and WBE certifications, WellPact continues its commitment to empowering health and improving lives through tailored, high-quality healthcare fulfillment solutions.

