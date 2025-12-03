Wellpath Partners with Second Harvest Food Bank to Bring Hope to Our Community

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellpath is honored to announce a meaningful partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee through a Virtual Food Drive dedicated to helping individuals and families who are struggling with food insecurity. At Wellpath, our mission extends beyond healthcare; we believe in fostering hope and healing in every community we serve.

Charity McGee, Wellpath, Marketing & Communications, Debbie Jandt, Wellpath, Chief Human Resources Officer, Dick Brown, Sr. Director, Corporate Engagement, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Nancy Keil, President & CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, and Ben Slocum, Wellpath, Chief Executive Officer.

The Virtual Food Drive provided an easy and impactful way for our team members to give back. Every dollar contributed helped provide meals to those who needed them most. To make every gift go further, Wellpath matched all donations dollar for dollar, up to a total of $25,000. Thanks to this support, every contribution, big or small, had double the impact in advancing Second Harvest's mission to deliver nutritious meals to families in need.

"This partnership was initiated by our Human Resource team as part of their commitment to fostering a culture of giving and community engagement," said Debbie Jandt, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are thrilled to see our company come together to support such an important cause. It's inspiring to witness the generosity and as we were able to reach our goal at Wellpath and donate $25,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee."

Food insecurity affects thousands of families across Middle Tennessee, and the holidays can be an especially difficult time. By partnering with Second Harvest, Wellpath is taking an active role in addressing this critical need and living out our core values of compassion, service, and community support.

"We're seeing more families turn to us for help this holiday season, and partnerships like this make an extraordinary difference," said Nancy Keil, President & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. "Wellpath's Virtual Food Drive and generous matching gift will help put thousands of meals on tables across Middle Tennessee. We're grateful for their leadership and shared commitment to supporting our neighbors during a time of great need."

Together, we can bring hope to those who need it most.

About Second Harvest Food Bank

For nearly 50 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has dedicated itself to nourishing and empowering their neighbors so they can thrive. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Second Harvest implements sustainable solutions to food insecurity through a strategically selected network of more than 600 partners across 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. Our partners include food pantries, congregate meal sites, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission, and programs, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org

About Wellpath

Wellpath is the premier provider of quality, localized, patient-focused healthcare to local, state, and federal correctional facilities. We hold patients at the center of everything we do and promote rigorous standards of care and innovation. With an extensive network of clinicians and professionals in thirty-seven states across the U.S., Wellpath provides medical and mental healthcare services to over 200,000 patients daily in more than 350 locations. Learn more about our comprehensive correctional healthcare solutions at wellpathcare.com.

SOURCE Wellpath