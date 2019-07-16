WellPath Releases PURE Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies as an Amazon Prime Day Exclusive
After selling more than 100,000 units of its bestselling products on Amazon in the last year, WellPath is launching its first ever gummy exclusively as part of Amazon's Prime Day Launches program.
Jul 16, 2019, 14:26 ET
NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPath, creators of customized and outcome-focused nutritional solutions, announced today their largest product launch in company history with the release of PURE Apple Cider Vinegar gummies for Amazon's Prime Day Launches initiative.
WellPath PURE contains a serving of 500mg of organic, raw Apple Cider Vinegar delivered in a convenient and delicious gummy format with the same metabolic and cleansing benefits that Apple Cider Vinegar fans have come to love, all without the overpowering taste of vinegar.
In the past year, Amazon customers have purchased over 100,000 bottles of WellPath's original products to support their health and wellness journeys. PURE Apple Cider Vinegar gummies are the latest innovation from WellPath, and support positive effects on blood sugar, metabolism, and the cardiovascular system, while offering strong antioxidant properties. WellPath PURE contains raw, unfiltered, organic Apple Cider Vinegar from "the mother", and comes in a convenient, delicious gummy supplement. The ease, convenience, and taste of PURE makes Apple Cider Vinegar accessible to anyone, anywhere.
After exhaustive research, development, and testing, WellPath is currently releasing PURE as part of Amazon's 2019 Prime Day Launches program, as one of the only wellness supplements selected: www.amazon.com/dp/B07Q58RTJB. In the months following, PURE will also be available online at www.gowellpath.com.
"We're tremendously excited to roll out PURE exclusively as part of Amazon's Prime Day Launches program," said Colin Darretta, CEO and founder of WellPath. "When you want to take a step towards a refreshed, healthier self but don't want to take a shot of vinegar, this new delicious gummy offers the same results as drinking Apple Cider Vinegar, but in a ready-to-enjoy delicious treat."
About WellPath
Redefining the supplement marketplace, WellPath is an innovative solution to modern wellness. Using extensive scientific research, online consultations, and sophisticated proprietary technology, WellPath formulates nutritional supplements tailored to the unique goals and needs of modern consumers. WellPath's products – ranging from pills and powders to gummies – are made from only the most potent and pure ingredients and available on gowellpath.com and Amazon.com. Welcome to WellPath. Modern Wellness Simplified.
