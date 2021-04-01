WellPet Earns "A" Grade Accreditation in Rigorous Food Safety Audit of its Minnesota-based Farm Fresh Kitchens

TEWKSBURY, Mass., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPet, the largest independent North America-based pet food manufacturer, today announced that its Minnesota-based Farm Fresh Kitchens manufacturing facility has earned the grade "A" certification by the British Retail Consortium's (BRC) Global Standard for Food Safety. The certification is a testament to the company's hardworking team, commitment to quality and strategic facility investments. WellPet is known for its carefully crafted and high-quality natural pet food and treat innovations, including Wellness Natural Pet Food, Holistic Select, Old Mother Hubbard, Eagle Pack, Sojos and WHIMZEES, which serve up scientifically proven nutritional excellence ensuring the health and happiness of pets.

The BRC's globally recognized standards set the benchmark for manufacturing practices and assure that WellPet's products and recipes are safe, legal and of high quality. As a rigorous third-party accreditation, companies must execute exceptional, ethical and safe practices to earn a high BRC certification.

"Accountability is central to all that we do as a team of pet parents who are driven to craft only the best food for our pets, so they can live longer, healthier and happier lives. Our high marks from the BRC shows this commitment, and we're incredibly proud of our Farm Fresh Kitchens team for creating an environment where quality and food safety are the top priorities," says Colm Geraghty, global vice president of operations at WellPet. "We set the bar high, and our team's careful oversight and unwavering devotion to quality is a common thread across all that we do."

According to the BRC, the Global Standard for Food Safety focuses on:

Senior management commitment and the development of a culture of product safety

Evaluation of food safety for products and processes, to ensure the safety of products based on analysis and critical control points and a food safety plan

Quality management systems for the documentation of organizational and management policies and procedures

Environmental and operational conditions necessary for the production of safe food

Development of prevention systems to protect the site and make sure only authentic food ingredients are purchased

Encouraging sites to develop robust systems for product security and food defense

Requirements for high-care production zones

To learn more about the WellPet team and its Farm Fresh Kitchens facility, visit www.wellpet.com.

About WellPet

For more than 100 years, WellPet has been a pioneer in the natural pet food movement by offering nutritional recipes with the highest quality ingredients for dogs and cats. Headquartered in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, WellPet is a top global supplier of premium pet food and treats with brands including Wellness®, Old Mother Hubbard®, WHIMZEES®, Eagle Pack®, Holistic Select®, and Sojos®. Powered by its dedication to provide the very best natural food and treats for happier, healthier pets, WellPet has become a leader in the high growth premium-focused category. The Company is uniquely positioned as the largest independent North America-based pet food manufacturer, producing proprietary and exclusive formulations at its three state-of-the-art facilities in Indiana, Minnesota, and the Netherlands, supported by a supply chain spanning over 1.2 million distribution points across the globe. More information is available at www.wellpet.com.

