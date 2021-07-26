WellPet Welcomes Erica Hageman as General Counsel to Spearhead Continued Growth in Premium Pet Nutrition

TEWKSBURY, Mass., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPet, LLC, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company, announced today that Erica Hageman has been appointed to the role of General Counsel. As the first person to hold this position at the company, Hageman will play a key role in helping the company navigate strategic growth while also overseeing all legal matters including compliance, intellectual property, contracts, employment law, and litigation.

Hageman joins WellPet after serving most recently as General Counsel at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Inc. in Arlington, Virginia. During her twelve years with Interstate she held multiple leadership roles, completed eight acquisitions across the globe, and was a member of the team that led the sale of the company. Prior to Interstate she served as a litigation associate with the Washington D.C. office of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott.

"Erica joins us at a pivotal time for the company as we scale with a focus on better serving pets and pet parents in innovative ways. Erica will play a crucial role as our internal counsel, guiding us on all legal, compliance, and contractual matters on our path forward," said Reed Howlett, CEO of WellPet. "Erica's impressive business and legal background will be vital to our company's next chapter and sustainable, thoughtful growth."

In her new role, Hageman will work closely with Howlett and other members of the senior leadership team to meet the company's goals of continuing expansion to new categories and introducing a new generation of pet parents to the power of natural nutrition that delivers proven outcomes for a lifetime of wellbeing.

"I'm excited for this new opportunity to advance WellPet's goals to grow as a leader in the premium pet food category. Coming from a background in hospitality, I'm familiar with work that centers on the wellbeing of others, and I'm looking forward to applying that to the booming pet industry," said Hageman. "As a pet parent myself, I understand how deeply people care for their pets, and I look forward to working with the WellPet leadership team to ensure we continue supporting pet health and wellbeing."

Hageman and her family and their Cavachon will be based in the Boston area. To learn more about WellPet and its family of brands, visit www.wellpet.com .

About WellPet, LLC:

WellPet, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company is home to premium pet food brands Wellness®, WHIMZEES®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Eagle Pack®, Holistic Select®, and Sojos®. For more than 100 years, WellPet has delivered on the promise of doing whatever it takes to make the healthiest natural products for the pets that depend on us. Today, our team of animal lovers, nutritionists, and veterinarians at WellPet are committed to carrying forth our strong heritage, continuing to find new ways to bring innovation, nutritional excellence and product quality to our family of natural brands, always putting pet health first. For more information, visit www.wellpet.com.

