WellPet Welcomes Tricia DiPersio as Vice President of Food Safety, Quality Assurance, and Regulatory Affairs to Build on Best-in-Class Food Safety Culture

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPet, LLC, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company, announced today that Tricia DiPersio, PhD, RD, has been appointed to the role of Vice President of Food Safety, Quality Assurance, and Regulatory Affairs. With an impressive background in food safety and quality assurance, DiPersio joins the WellPet team to build on the company's commitment to a best-in-class food safety culture.

DiPersio most recently served as the Executive Vice President, Food Safety, Quality, and Regulatory Compliance at D&D Consulting where she led global strategy to implement safety and quality programs for food manufacturers across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Prior to D&D, DiPersio led the food safety and quality assurance programs at Panda Restaurant Group for nine years where they won the coveted IAFP Black Pearl Award for Excellence in Food Safety and Quality Assurance. She also held roles at Target Corporation and Wild Oats Markets (now Whole Foods) earlier in her career. DiPersio completed her dietetics degree at the University of Northern Colorado and earned her master's degree and PhD in animal and food science and human nutrition with a focus on pathogenic microbiology from Colorado State University.

"We know pet parents trust WellPet to provide high-quality nutrition, so every day our team is committed to building on our culture that prioritizes food safety and quality assurance above all else," said Reed Howlett, CEO of WellPet. "Tricia's background is exemplary, and she is a true expert in this space. We are thrilled to bring her on board to help us take our food safety and quality initiatives to the next level."

Earlier this year, WellPet's Minnesota-based Farm Fresh Kitchens manufacturing facility earned an "A" grade accreditation from the British Retail Consortium's Global Standard for Food Safety, a certification that requires exceptional, ethical, and safe practices. DiPersio joins at a pivotal time for the company to ensure that this level of food safety and quality remains consistent as WellPet continues on a growth trajectory and enters new categories. She will work closely with Howlett and other members of the senior leadership team to manage the global quality organization and vendor relationships, develop enhanced safety practices, and ensure compliance with appropriate regulatory activities.

"I'm honored for this opportunity to bring my passion for food safety and quality assurance to the booming pet food industry. As a pet parent to six, I know firsthand that nothing is more important than providing safe, premium natural nutrition to ensure the health and wellbeing of our pets," said DiPersio. "WellPet's existing commitment to safety and quality is both impressive and inspiring, and I'm looking forward to joining this exceptional team."

DiPersio and her husband will be based near WellPet's Tewksbury, MA office with their two Boston terriers, one chihuahua, one cat, and two parakeets. To learn more about WellPet and its family of brands, visit www.wellpet.com .

