WellPower Selects Eleos Health to Empower Frontline Providers with Augmented Intelligence for Behavioral Healthcare

Eleos CareOps Automation provides clinicians with augmented intelligence tools that reduce administrative work and improve access to insights that improve care

WellPower to leverage Eleos Health within existing workflows across its programs and services, including in-person and virtual offerings

BOSTON and DENVER, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleos Health , the leader in CareOps Automation for behavioral health, today announced that WellPower , a national leader in behavioral health, will make Eleos Health's voice-based, augmented intelligence available for all of its clinicians to reduce administrative burden and give them more time to focus on care. Eleos Health will be utilized for both in person and virtual sessions.

WellPower, based in Denver, is known nationally as a model for innovative and effective community behavioral health care, providing for those in need of a place for recovery, resilience and well-being. With Eleos Health, WellPower will give its clinicians access to tools that capture session intelligence via conversation, with client consent, developing suggested progress note documentation, and offering new lines of sight into in-session treatment delivery, modality, patient concerns, care needs, and more.

With increasing workloads across the country and an uptick in those needing help following the pandemic, Eleos Health can help behavioral health providers eliminate over 30% of administrative time by automatically generating more than half of required progress note documentation, so providers can focus on having conversations instead of taking notes.

"Eleos Health is grateful to serve Wellpower, one of the most innovative community mental health centers in the country, as they support the mental health and wellbeing of their community," said Alon Joffe, co-founder and CEO, Eleos Health. "Eleos Health will provide WellPower with the tools they need to reduce the time their clinical teams spend on administration and compliance, allowing for more focus and a greater amount of availability for care providers."

The heart of Eleos Health's solution is proprietary voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology purpose-built for behavioral health by clinical experts. NLU is trained using a massive real-world database to accurately identify the use of evidence-based techniques as well as interpret the meaning of behavioral health conversations.

"We've always been focused on protecting the precious time that our providers spend with the people we serve," said Wes Williams, CIO of WellPower. "Eleos stood out to us because it embeds within the workflow our providers already use. It helps providers with one of the most distracting, time-consuming aspects of care - documentation. No one goes into clinical practice because they love documentation – they want to help people. Eleos promises to reduce provider burnout and allow WellPower to be a workplace of choice by enabling our clinicians to focus on doing what they love."

"WellPower is constantly looking for innovative solutions that can help amplify our impact," continued Williams. "I'm really bullish on the role artificial intelligence and natural language processing can play in eliminating administrative burden and improving care. Implementing Eleos Health across our care network provides us with the resources to enable our team to have more time to help the adults, children and families we serve at a time when we're seeing an increasing need for help in the Denver area."

WellPower is focused on enriching lives and minds by promoting the connection between a person's mental health and overall well-being. Through multiple community sites, mental health providers in several Denver public schools, collaborations with community partnerships and home-based outreach, the organization provides treatment, prevention, outreach and crisis services to children, families and adults.

About Eleos Health

Founded in 2020, Eleos Health turns behavioral health conversations into documentation and intelligence that drives better care. Using proprietary, voice-based Natural Language Understanding (NLU) technology built by clinical experts to accurately interpret, analyze and document behavioral health conversations. Eleos reduces the operational burden on providers while unlocking objective insights into evidence-based care and the therapeutic alliance. Leadership teams can scale supervision and training while gaining unprecedented visibility into staff activity, caseloads and performance as well as population health. Eleos is the only technology of its kind that embeds seamlessly into electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth tools and existing provider workflows. With Eleos CareOps Automation, behavioral health providers are setting a new standard for care.

About WellPower

We know the pursuit to live, feel and be well looks different for each person. At WellPower, we power the pursuit of well-being by supporting and promoting the vital connection between a person's mental health and overall wellbeing. Our nationally-recognized services help children, families and adults in the Denver community create a path to living happier and healthier lives.

