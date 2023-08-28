WellPsyche Ranks #3540 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that WellPsyche, the telehealth company offering psychiatry and talk therapy services, ranks No. 3540 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Since its foundation in 2010, WellPsyche has quickly risen as a leader in Telepsychiatry, delivering clinically-sound telehealth solutions for individuals grappling with conditions like anxiety, depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and other mental health challenges.

"We're deeply honored to be part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. It's a reminder that when you're driven by purpose and passion, the sky's the limit," says WellPsyche CEO & Founder Adel Mostafavi, MD. "WellPsyche is more than a company; it's a promise to make wellness and mental health more personal, accessible, and transformative for everyone."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate was an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

WellPsyche's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list comes at a significant time for the company, which achieved exponential success in the past year. More than doubling in growth in the last year, WellPsyche continues to expand nationwide and remains at the forefront of innovation in the mental health space, consistently staying on top of technology advancements and simplifying the user experience.

About WellPsyche
Founded in 2010 by Adel Mostafavi, MD, WellPsyche Medical Group is a physician-run leader in Telepsychiatry, providing quality therapy and psychiatric services for children, adolescents, and adults striving to achieve mental health and wellness and reach their full potential. WellPsyche takes a unique approach to mental health care, fostering collaboration amongst providers and patients to ensure well-rounded care that addresses all aspects of the individual. WellPsyche's vision is to transform the mental health experience and help people live with purpose.

For more information, visit www.wellpsyche.com.

