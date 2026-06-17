WellQor Now Accepts CHAMPVA, Expanding Online Therapy Access for Military Families

National mental health provider becomes one of the few online therapy platforms to accept the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellQor, a leading national online therapy practice, today announced that it now accepts CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs), making quality mental health care accessible to the family members of veterans with service-connected disabilities.

CHAMPVA is a federal health benefits program that covers eligible family members of veterans who are permanently and totally disabled due to a service-connected condition, or who died as a result of one. Despite serving millions of Americans, CHAMPVA beneficiaries have historically faced significant challenges finding providers who accept their coverage, particularly for mental health care.

WellQor's decision to accept CHAMPVA reflects its commitment to removing barriers to therapy. As a fully online platform, WellQor allows CHAMPVA beneficiaries to meet with licensed therapists from home, eliminating the need to travel to find a qualified provider.

"Military families sacrifice so much, and the least we can do is make sure they can access the mental health support they deserve. Accepting CHAMPVA is a natural extension of our mission to make therapy accessible and valuable for everyone."

-David Schwam, CEO, WellQor

CHAMPVA-eligible patients can get started through WellQor's personalized matching process, which connects them with a licensed therapist suited to their specific needs. Most patients are matched and begin therapy within one week.

WellQor accepts CHAMPVA alongside Medicare and most major commercial insurance plans, and serves patients across 14 states. CHAMPVA beneficiaries can learn more and get started at WellQor.com.

About WellQor

WellQor is a leading national online therapy practice dedicated to making mental health care easy, accessible, and personalized. With licensed therapists specializing across a wide range of needs and age groups, WellQor matches patients with the right provider and gets them started quickly. WellQor accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and CHAMPVA. Learn more at wellqor.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Thoms

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(646) 687 4646

SOURCE WellQor