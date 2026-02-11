WellQor Reports Record Patient and Provider Satisfaction, Driven by Culture and Clinically Led Care

96% initial patient satisfaction, 4.7 Google rating, and top clinician workplace scores reflect WellQor's commitment to quality, outcomes, and internal support.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellQor, a clinically led psychology practice with more than a decade of experience, today announced record patient and provider satisfaction results, highlighting a 96% initial patient satisfaction score, a 4.7 rating on Google, and industry-leading clinician workplace ratings, including 4.5 on Indeed and 4.9 on Glassdoor.

These results stand in contrast to many large, national virtual mental health providers, which frequently report lower clinician satisfaction and higher turnover. WellQor attributes its performance to a deliberate organizational model designed to support both patients and clinicians over the long term.

"At WellQor, culture is not a slogan, it's an operating principle," said David Schwam, CEO of WellQor. "Every person on our team is committed to the same mission: to be the best, not the biggest, and to be a lifelong partner our patients can rely on as they navigate the ups and downs of life. That commitment shows up in how we care for patients and in how we support one another internally, every day."

Built differently by design

Unlike many large virtual therapy platforms that rely on independent contractors, WellQor employs its clinicians as W-2 employees and provides a collaborative, team-based care environment supported by clinical leadership. This structure prioritizes stability, accountability, and shared responsibility for patient outcomes.

Key elements of the WellQor model include:

Employed clinicians , fostering engagement, continuity, and alignment with clinical standards

, fostering engagement, continuity, and alignment with clinical standards A team-based care approach designed to support patients throughout their journey, not just session by session

designed to support patients throughout their journey, not just session by session Clinical leadership and oversight , with a focus on outcomes, supervision, and quality improvement

, with a focus on outcomes, supervision, and quality improvement A strong internal culture of support, where collaboration and clinician well-being are treated as organizational priorities

"When clinicians feel supported, connected, and aligned around a shared purpose, patients feel it immediately," said Dr. Amanda Smith, Clinical Director at WellQor. "Our culture emphasizes supporting one another so we can show up fully for our patients. That's reflected in both our patient satisfaction scores and our clinician feedback."

WellQor was founded as a traditional, in-person psychology practice and thoughtfully transitioned to telehealth to better meet patient needs, particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has remained intentionally focused on clinical quality and culture rather than rapid expansion.

About WellQor

WellQor is a clinically led psychology practice delivering evidence-based mental health care through a collaborative, team-based model. With a focus on outcomes, patient experience, and clinician support, WellQor partners with individuals across life stages to provide consistent, high-quality care designed to last. Learn more at www.wellqor.com .

