WellQor Launches CampusConnect to Expand Student Access to Mental Health Care

New program helps colleges and universities extend counseling center capacity through coordinated telehealth support

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellQor today announced the launch of WellQor CampusConnect, a new program designed to help colleges and universities expand student access to mental health care through a coordinated outpatient telehealth partnership.

Built for campus counseling centers facing rising demand, staffing constraints, and increasing clinical complexity, CampusConnect provides a structured referral pathway for students who are appropriate for outpatient telehealth care. The program is designed to help counseling centers preserve internal capacity for crisis response and higher-acuity needs while improving speed to care and continuity for students.

"Campus counseling leaders are being asked to do more with less while student need continues to grow," said David Schwam, CEO at WellQor. "CampusConnect was created to give colleges and universities a true clinical partner so students can access timely, high-quality care and counseling centers can strengthen capacity in a sustainable way."

CampusConnect includes rapid-access assessment appointments, telehealth delivery, clearly defined referral criteria, communication with campus counseling teams, crisis escalation protocols, and reporting on engagement and outcomes. The program is designed to function as an extension of the counseling center, not a replacement, with flexible partnership models tailored to each institution's needs.

The program is led by Dr. Sarah Erickson, PsyD, Clinical Director at WellQor, whose experience in university counseling center leadership helped shape CampusConnect around the operational realities campuses face, including intake bottlenecks, referral coordination, and risk management.

"Students deserve timely access to quality mental health care, and counseling centers deserve partners who understand the pressures they are under," said Dr. Erickson. "CampusConnect was built to reduce friction, improve coordination, and support campuses with a model that is clinically thoughtful, operationally clear, and centered on student well-being."

WellQor's broader care model combines licensed therapists with support from Patient Liaisons and Clinical Director oversight to help improve matching, engagement, and continuity of care. CampusConnect extends that model to higher education through session-based, insurance-based, and hybrid partnership options.

For more information about WellQor CampusConnect, visit WellQor.com/campusconnect.

About WellQor

WellQor is a national telehealth mental health practice focused on expanding access to high-quality outpatient psychotherapy. The company emphasizes personalized therapist matching, collaborative care support, and access through major commercial insurance plans.

Media Contact:

Ryan Thoms

WellQor

[email protected]

(646) 687 4619

SOURCE WellQor