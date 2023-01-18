Wells + Associates Makes Changes in Leadership Roles

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells + Associates, founded in 1991 by Marty Wells and a leading provider of transportation consulting services, recently announced the promotion of three team members to Vice President roles.

"Each individual has earned the admiration of W+A clients by empowering people and our employees through their leadership and dedication to the growth and mission of the firm," said Michael J. Workosky, President. "We are proud and honored to appoint these remarkable professionals to these new leadership roles to focus on the expansion of services to our clients."

William F. Johnson, P.E., PTOE was promoted to Vice President of Engineering. He will lead the focus and growth of our full-service traffic engineering and transportation planning team, expanding our geographic footprint while piloting and reviewing complex processes in traffic design. "I am delighted to take on this new and exciting role within our firm," said Will. "There has been much change and progress in the transportation and land development industries during my tenure with W+A. I am truly looking forward to working with our talented staff here and adopting the latest emerging trends in this field to contribute to our partners' success."

Courtney J. Menjivar was promoted to Vice President of Mobility Management + TDM. In her new role, Courtney will guide our TDM and Mobility programs in the design and development of new and alternative transportation solutions. "I am delighted to take on this new and exciting role within our firm," said Courtney. "I am committed to a proactive and strategic approach to integrated corporate growth, management, leadership, and evolution of the firm based on our guiding principles and by empowering our team members. I look forward to continuing to help real estate developments and communities create competitive advantages and improved commuter experiences by modernizing their approach to transportation solutions and new strategies, all while increasing the value of their investments."

Justin Schor was promoted to Vice President of Business Development. He will oversee the firm's business growth, expansion, marketing, and the formation of strategic partnerships. "I am deeply rooted in multimodal mobility planning, business development and marketing practices, and passionate about leveraging them to help our partners build more accessible and connected communities. I am honored to accept this position and excited to leverage my experience building new geographical markets and services from startup through maturity to help W+A grow where and how we serve our partners," said Justin.

For over 30 years, Wells + Associates (an Employee-Owned Company) has empowered communities by improving access and mobility through its traffic engineering and planning, transportation demand management, design, parking, mixed use development, multimodal transportation, and community development consulting services. W+A is the go-to resource for cost-effective solutions to transportation and multimodal challenges. Our commitment to meeting the needs of a mobile society allows us to deliver exceptional client services from concept to final design across multiple disciplines related to traffic studies and engineering.

The firm's Principals and transportation experts provide innovative Traffic Engineering, Transportation Planning, and Transportation Demand Management (TDM) solutions to land developers, property managers, universities, and other commercial real estate entities. W+A's commitment to a holistic approach to addressing traffic and mobility has strengthened its reputation with the partners and communities it serves. The firm is based in the Washington, DC region, Charlotte, North Carolina and is expanding services across the United States.

