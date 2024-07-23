Wells Enterprises Celebrates Expansion Plans for Dunkirk, New York Manufacturing Plant

Expansion Will Accelerate Growth and Create an Anticipated 270 New Jobs

DUNKIRK, N.Y., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Enterprises shared plans for the expansion of its Dunkirk, New York manufacturing facility, during a celebration event held on July 23. The expansion underscores the company's commitment to long-term growth and leadership in the ice cream category. The project was slated for a $250M investment, but the company announced that it increased to $425M and will create 270 new jobs in the Dunkirk community.

"We are extremely excited to build on the strength of our team in Dunkirk and continue to work with the community to grow and expand our operations here. The investment in Dunkirk illustrates our passion to provide high-quality premium ice cream products that bring joy to consumers around the world. The planned expansion also reinforces our dedication to our team, consumers, and the community as a critical part of the long-term future of our company," said Liam Killeen, CEO and President of Wells Enterprises.

The Dunkirk manufacturing facility plays an important role in the company's expansion plans for its national manufacturing network of its Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop and Blue Ribbon Classics brands. The expansion is anticipated to more than quadruple the facility's current production output and help support the company's continued plans for growth in novelty and packaged ice cream, while enabling future innovation.

"This celebration is not just a symbol of our growth, but a testament to our commitment to innovation, industry leadership, and our communities in which we operate," explained Killeen. "This new facility will not just be a place where the best ice cream in the country is made, but also one that shows the importance of community and company working together. It will sustain and create many job opportunities, foster local economic growth, provide stability for families and the community, and truly reflect how we live our purpose every day, where Together We Sweeten Life."

Wells is grateful for the partnerships with Empire State Development and the State of New York – especially Governor Hochul and her staff, the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, and the City of Dunkirk as their support remains critical to take us over the finish line on this incredibly exciting project.

Construction is in progress and ice cream products should begin rolling off new lines in August of 2025. This follows the growth vision highlighted during the August 2023 expansion announcement along with acquisition by the Ferrero Group in January 2024.

See here to download media assets: https://bit.ly/WellsMediaAssets

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet, packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World" as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com.

