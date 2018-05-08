Wells Enterprises Reduces Injuries And Improves Employees' Lives With Ergonomics

Employees feel better because they are better. According to Davis, prior to its ergonomics process musculoskeletal disorder injuries accounted for 50 percent of their injuries. The largest family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the U.S. partnered with Humantech to reduce those numbers. After conducting a Gap Analysis, a practice of comparing their current ergonomics process to a world-class one, they discovered it lacked the elements to drive the improvement process.

To help define their goals, measure the risk of injury, fix jobs, and train their employees, they subscribed to The Humantech System. Safety Professional Noreen Thoms says, "The Humantech System allows us to quantify jobs objectively. It gives us numerical data to determine the problem in a job or task. Now we know which jobs to invest in and which are the highest priority to improve." The jobs are scored and color coded to reflect the level of risk: red (high), yellow (moderate), and green (low). "When you see red, you need to address it. It becomes our priority to fix it," says Davis. Employees on the shop floor have noticed the improvements, physically. "I can definitely tell the difference when I go home. I'm not as tired, and my kids notice too," says machine operator, Derrick Watts.

Communicating the value of ergonomics is how world-class organizations sustain their process. Senior Director Brad Galles says, "If you want capital to improve a process or buy equipment, you need to show a return on investment." When this is demonstrated, job improvements get funded, injury rates decline, and more people like Derrick benefit.

Watch the full story or attend "Ice Cream and Ergonomics: The Wells Story" at the ASSE Safety Conference in San Antonio, Texas on June 6th from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

