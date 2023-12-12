WELLS FARGO PARTNERS WITH AWARD-WINNING FAN-ATHLETE COMMUNITY, HANG, TO CONNECT HBCU FANS AND STARS FOR THE CELEBRATION BOWL

Hang Media

12 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

AllStar HBCU alums Isaac Keys, Aeneas Williams, Terron Armstead, Nick Leverett and Shakyla Hill are Among Those Slated for Florida A&M vs. Howard University 

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Fargo, in partnership with the award-winning fan-athlete community, HANG, will bring a one-of-a-kind watch-party game experience to HBCU fans for the storied match-up between Howard University and Florida A&M at the Celebration Bowl on December 14, 2023. Actor and former NFL linebacker Isaac Keys (Morehouse); NFL Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams (Southern); Miami Dolphins star Terron Armstead (UAPB), Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Nick Leverett (North Carolina Central) and pro basketball player Shakyla Hill (Grambling) will be among the HBCU notables who will celebrate the HBCU experience while discussing the game with fans around the country who register for free via www.LetsHang.live.

"Wells Fargo looks forward to partnering with the HANG team for the second straight year to bring a unique virtual game experience to HBCU fans during the Celebration Bowl broadcast," said Dewey Norwood, Senior Diversity and Inclusion Consultant. "We're thrilled to celebrate the two competing schools - Florida A&M University and Howard University."

"We're staging a special event with a unique partner for an extraordinary community," said Jon Klein, HANG's co‐founder and CEO and the former president of CNN/US. "Our Celebration Bowl HANG will be a virtual reunion for the entire HBCU family – personifying Wells Fargo's commitment to enriching peoples' lives."

Wells Fargo is a longtime supporter of HBCUs. Since 2011, they have given more than $40 million in scholarships and programming to HBCUs and organizations that support them. Prior to the start of the 2023 college football season Wells Fargo announced plans to expand its support to six major HBCU football classics, committing $300,000 in scholarships to the competing schools and providing financial workshops for students, alumni and fans.

About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune's 2023 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories. Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

About HANG
Hang Media, winner of the 2023 Cynopsis Sports Award for best production innovation, is the leading celebrity‐fan community, with nearly one million views of each virtual watch party around major sports events including pro and college football, basketball, baseball, and soccer. Since HANG's founding in September 2021, over 25 million sports fans have come face to face with their idols ‐ star athletes, performers, and influencers – while everyone watches the game on their own TV's. It's a dream come true for sports lovers, who get to have fun and frank conversations with their heroes about life on and off the field, play trivia contests, and sample products delivered by top sponsors including Toyota, Coca‐Cola, Wells Fargo, MolsonCoors, Dave & Busters, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Pernod Ricard, and others.

