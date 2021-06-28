Wells Fargo Private Bank Named National Sponsor for Global Angel Investment Group, Keiretsu Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keiretsu Forum is pleased to announce the addition of Wells Fargo Private Bank as a national sponsor. Wells Fargo Private Bank joins a prestigious group of companies and organizations worldwide to provide financing and resources to the angel investing ecosystem.

Keiretsu Forum is the world's largest angel investor network. The organization is known by investors and entrepreneurs for a proven approach for screening deals, rigorous due diligence, and syndicating investment opportunities. According to Pitchbook's 2020 Annual Global League Tables, Keiretsu Forum is the U.S. Region's #1 and #2 Most Active in Late and Early Stage investments.

"Last year was a banner year for Keiretsu Forum with the organization achieving a record of 314 fundings (including follow-on funding) into seed, early-stage, and late-stage companies," says Randy Williams, Founder and CEO of Keiretsu Forum. "As we look at early returns for Q1 and the addition of Wells Fargo Private Bank as a national sponsor, we are optimistic for another banner year in 2021."

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams. Keiretsu Forum today is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 50+ chapters on four continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. To date it has invested over $900 million in 2000+ companies. The community is strengthened through its involvement in social and charitable activities.

Additional information may be found at www.keiretsuforum.com

About Wells Fargo Private Bank

Wells Fargo Private Bank and Abbot Downing, a Wells Fargo businesses, provide products and services through Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, and its various affiliates and subsidiaries. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., is a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies and small businesses in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

Media Contact:

Cindi Sutera

[email protected], 610-613-2773

