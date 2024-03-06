Wells Fargo to Launch Autograph Journey(SM) Card Designed for Frequent Travelers

Richer rewards, new transfer partners and access to exclusive concert experiences create a card to challenge the category

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today a new addition to the celebrated Autograph rewards card suite: Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Visa® Card. Autograph Journey is designed for frequent travelers and complements Wells Fargo's other consumer credit cards offering customers real, transparent value no matter what they're looking for in their card. Cardholders receive accelerated earn on popular travel categories – unlimited 5x points on hotels, 4x points on airlines, 3x points on other travel and dining, and 1x points on other purchases – as well as a $50 annual statement credit for airfare purchases and industry-leading travel protection benefits.

Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Visa® Card

The new $95 annual fee card is available in select Wells Fargo branches beginning March 9, and will be available nationwide online and in-branch starting March 20.

"Autograph Journey is Wells Fargo's best travel rewards card to date, designed to help cardholders build journeys as unique as they are by earning points wherever they book travel," said Krista Phillips, EVP, Head of Consumer Credit Cards and Enterprise Marketing at Wells Fargo. "We continue to build up our consumer offerings with best-in-class rewards cards specifically created with our customers' lifestyles top of mind. Autograph Journey's highly competitive value proposition with rich rewards lets travelers enjoy more extraordinary adventures, more often."

Autograph Journey benefits

60,000 bonus rewards points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months

in the first 3 months Unlimited 5x points on hotels, 4x points on airlines, 3x points on other travel and dining, 1x on other purchases

$50 annual statement credit for airfare purchases

annual statement credit for airfare purchases No foreign transaction fees

Travel protection benefits, including trip cancellation, which allows you to get reimbursed up to $15,000 for lodging, flights, and activities if the trip is canceled for a covered reason

Introducing Points Transfer

Points Transfer is a new online rewards redemption option for all points-based Wells Fargo-branded credit cards, including Autograph and Autograph Journey. With Points Transfer, cardholders can transfer their Wells Fargo Rewards points as miles, points, or credits to participating partner loyalty programs.

Points Transfer goes live April 4 with initial launch partners including: Choice Privileges®, Air France-KLM Flying Blue, avianca lifemiles, British Airways Executive Club, AerClub, and Iberia Plus. More partners will continue to be added throughout the year.

Autograph Card Exclusives

In addition to premium points earning potential, Autograph Journey cardholders have a live entertainment benefit called Autograph Card Exclusives, a new feature providing Autograph credit cardholders with access to concerts, showcasing big-name artists in small venues. The first of these exclusive events took place in November 2023 with Grammy Award-winning group Mumford & Sons performing for an intimate audience of 1,500 at The Bellwether in Los Angeles. Autograph Card Exclusives events will occur in select U.S. cities throughout 2024.

For more information on Wells Fargo's credit cards, visit creditcards.wellsfargo.com.

