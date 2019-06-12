WELLS GROUP OF NEW YORK Opens Headquarters

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WELLS GROUP, a boutique management consulting firm, opens headquarters to service global clientele based in New York City.

For over a decade, WELLS GROUP has been a leader in offering CFO, COO, Controller, and investor relations services for a fraction of the cost. The concept of offering a full service remote financial services company was initiated while the founder of WELLS GROUP, George Wells, attended Stanford Business School, where many of his classmates were launching startups but had operational challenges from a lack of sophisticated outsourced finance solutions. WELLS GROUP offers advisory services that create a sustainable cost-effective solution offering full service financial services. The business merges Mr. Wells' experience at Goldman Sachs Principal Investment Area and Morgan Stanley M&A Department, with entrepreneurial skills honed during his matriculation at Stanford and in various roles held following his studies.

WELLS GROUP has long-term relationships across start-ups and mid-sized companies in tech, consumer goods & services, and healthcare, among other industries in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle. Time Mr. Wells spent, as CFO, helming such industry start up giants as Zola Wedding Registry and Maisonette made the move to having the main office in Manhattan, and focusing on New York, the natural next chapter.

"George was Zola's first full-time finance and accounting executive hire. During his 2+ years at Zola, he was instrumental in the company's success. From implementing the financial reporting and projections to closing deals with key strategic partners, we would not be as well-positioned for success without him," said Shan-Lyn Ma, CEO & Founder of Zola.com, of her time with Mr. Wells. "George has been essential for our business. He set up our financial reporting structure and procedures. As I have made the transition from the editorial world it has been key to have a partner so well versed in corporate finance," adds Sylvana Durrett, CEO & Founder of Maisonette, a children's ecommerce startup backed by top venture capitalists.

WELLS GROUP works with a range of businesses, from start-ups and mid-sized companies to venture capital and private equity funds. The WELLS GROUP organization is comprised of experts in finance, accounting, operations, and growth strategy and operates as a SWAT team customized according to each company's needs. A menu of service options is presented to each client to choose what they would like, and in turn, the WELLS GROUP works to make the solution fit the client's budget structure.

WELLS GROUP works on-site at clients. All the benefits of having an in-house CFO, COO, CPA, Compliance department, Financial Analysts and Accounting without the expense. Turn-key financial executive team & services for significantly less.

About Chairman, Principal & Co-Founder, George Wells

George Wells is Chairman of the WELLS GROUP OF NEW YORK, an interim CFO and COO management consulting firm. Currently, George serves as the COO/CFO at Lehmann Maupin, one of the leading contemporary art galleries in the world and Interim CFO of Maisonette, a children's e-com marketplace that connects consumers to some of the top children's luxury brands and independent boutiques. WELLS GROUP offers these services by employing a highly skilled team that specializes in finance, accounting and corporate strategy.

Through October 2017 George served as the CFO of Zola, the fastest growing wedding registry and wedding company in the country. As a member of Zola's eight-person executive team, George was responsible for designing and implementing the finance, accounting, legal and HR administrative functions as the first finance executive hire. During his time at Zola, revenue grew from single digit millions to hundreds of millions in a two year timeframe.

Bit by the entrepreneurial bug of his father's legacy, Stanford MBA and working with his mentor Warren Lieberfarb, George finally took the plunge in starting the predecessor to WELLS GROUP.

George serves on the Out in Tech board, an organization committed to promoting diversity in the tech and startup community, and also plans to sponsor a scholarship beginning this Fall at his alma mater, Morehouse College, for students interested in pursuing a career in finance.

About Partner / Consultant CFO, Evan Zawatsky

Evan Zawatsky is a partner of the WELLS GROUP and specializes in CFO and Controller services. Evan began his career in audit at KPMG, where he earned his CPA, and later joined Ernst and Young's Advisory group. While earning his MBA, Evan interned with CommonBond, a fintech start-up that serves as a marketplace for student loans, which inspired him to join NYC's start-up community. After completing his MBA, Evan spent four years as an independent consultant while partnering with Nomad Financial and Catalant, focusing on working with start-ups on finance, accounting and management consulting engagements. He consulted 100+ start-ups in tech, consumer goods & services, healthcare, and manufacturing, while also working with Anheuser-Busch's ZX-Ventures, Estee Lauder and Covanta Energy. At WELLS GROUP, he currently serves as the VP of Finance of Draper James, a lifestyle clothing brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, and consults with 15+ other organizations in consumer goods & services, healthcare, food & beverage, and financial services. Evan received his B.S. in Accounting from the University of Delaware and MBA from UNC Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

About the WELLS GROUP OF NEW YORK www.wgny.co

The WELLS GROUP provides CFO, COO, & Interim Controller services acting as a cost-effective solution for companies at all stages. In addition, executives at the WELLS GROUP take interim and ongoing C-suite roles at later stage companies during times of transition. The firm employs MBA, CPAs, strategic consultants and accountants to provide a full suite of services.

