Wells Media's Boccia Wins Folio Ozzie Awards for Design

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Media Group's Insurance Journal and Carrier Management were recognized in this year's 2019 Folio Awards.

The awards, sponsored by the publishing industry's Folio magazine, span all corners of the magazine publishing industry. They recognize the best in editorial and design and is considered the most comprehensive and prestigious awards program of its kind in the industry.

Insurance Journal magazine was awarded Best Table of Contents, B2B Magazine. Both Insurance Journal and Carrier Management magazine also won honorable mentions in the category of Best Graphic Art, B2B Print. Guy Boccia, Vice President of Design, was lead designer on all award-winning entries.

"Guy takes pride in the layout of each and every issue of Insurance Journal and Carrier Management," says Wells Media Group CEO Josh Carlson. "He's a very talented individual and we appreciate his eye for design and his team leadership."

A panel of more than 300 judges narrowed more than 2,000 entries into a pool of more than 1,100 finalists. In total, 378 awards were received across 54 categories.

Insurance Journal and Carrier Management have a long track record of earning design and editorial awards from both Folio and from the American Society of Business Publication Editors. Most recently, Carrier Management's L.S. Howard won the 2018 Folio Eddie Award (Single Article, B2B>Insurance for "A Brave New World: First Reinsurance Product Heads to the Blockchain."

About Wells Media Group: San Diego-based Wells Media Group serves the property/casualty insurance industry with Insurance Journal, Claims Journal, Carrier Management, MyNewMarkets and the Academy of Insurance.

Media Contact:

Julie Tinney

CMO, Wells Media Group, Inc.

229491@email4pr.com

619-584-1100, ext. 148

SOURCE Wells Media Group Inc