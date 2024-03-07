WELL's OceanMD Experiences Significant User Growth and Announces Upcoming Launch of New 'Health Messenger' to Help Care Providers Communicate Securely and Efficiently

OceanMD, Canada's leading digital health interoperability platform has scaled to include over 4,700 clinics and hospitals throughout Canada , with more than 37,000 active users 1 on the platform. This represents 78% YoY growth in total sites and 65% YoY growth in active users.

leading digital health interoperability platform has scaled to include over 4,700 clinics and hospitals throughout , with more than 37,000 active users on the platform. This represents 78% YoY growth in total sites and 65% YoY growth in active users. Over 1.2 million referrals are sent on the Ocean Platform annually 2 , reflecting 50% YoY growth. The Ocean network now includes nine of the ten largest hospitals in Ontario where clinicians are now receiving eReferrals.

, reflecting 50% YoY growth. The Ocean network now includes nine of the ten largest hospitals in where clinicians are now receiving eReferrals. User engagement on the Ocean Platform has increased substantially with more than 2 million patient engagements 3 every month reflecting 67% growth YoY.

every month reflecting 67% growth YoY. OceanMD announces the upcoming launch in Q2-2024 of its mobile-first Health Messenger product which will help improve and secure communications between healthcare providers and their patients.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce significant growth milestones achieved by its wholly owned subsidiary, OceanMD, along with the introduction of an innovative new product, Health Messenger.

"The remarkable growth of OceanMD and the launch of our Health Messenger product are significant milestones in our mission to modernize and digitize healthcare in Canada," said Amir Javidan, WELL's COO who leads WELL's Platform Solutions. "With millions of patient interactions each month and active engagement from a significant portion of Canada's care providers, we are not aware of any other digital platform in Canada that has the level of connectivity with patients, providers and hospital systems as Ocean. We have significant opportunities to extend this digital health super-highway for the benefit of the Canadian healthcare ecosystem.

In 2023, OceanMD demonstrated robust growth across multiple dimensions, including clinic and site expansions, user base increases, and provider engagement. The Ocean Platform has scaled to include over 4,700 clinics and hospitals throughout Canada, with more than 37,000 active users1 on the platform. This represents year-over-year (YoY) growth of 78% in total sites and 65% YoY growth in active users, setting the stage for continued expansion through 2024 and beyond.

OceanMD has also solidified its position as a leader in the digital health space by operating the largest network of connected systems for electronic referrals (eReferrals) in the country. Leveraging FHIR® standards-based APIs, Ocean integrates with over 30 leading clinical information systems. This network now includes providers at the nine of the ten largest hospitals in Ontario receiving eReferrals through the Ocean Platform, with approximately 1,200,000 referrals sent in the last year —a 50% YoY increase. Moreover, Ocean supports more than 70 Central Intakes nationally, including a province-wide single intake for all surgical consults, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) referrals, and ultrasound referrals in Nova Scotia.

Building on this momentum, OceanMD is set to launch its Health Messenger Product in calendar Q2. This cutting-edge, patient-facing interface is designed to enhance secure communications between healthcare providers and their patients, featuring a mobile-first responsive design for superior accessibility. Health Messenger will enable patients to easily send messages and attachments to their providers, and share these communications with family members and caregivers, fostering transparency and access to health data. This initiative is expected to positively impact millions of patients, leveraging Ocean's support of over 2 million patient engagements3 each month, including more than 1.6 million patient messages and reminders.

Jeff Kavanagh, Co-Founder and CEO of OceanMD commented on the upcoming launch of Health Messenger, "By enhancing the way healthcare providers connect with their patients, we are not only improving the efficiency and security of these interactions but also ensuring that every patient receives the timely care and support they need. This initiative is a pivotal step towards empowering patients to take an active role in their healthcare journey, fostering greater engagement and control over their health. Our vision extends beyond just communication; we aim to positively transform healthcare delivery by establishing Ocean as the country's leading interoperability platform."

As of April 1, 2024, just one year after the launch of their province-wide central intakes, primary care providers and surgeons in the province of Nova Scotia will be required to use Ocean eReferrals to send and receive referrals for surgical consults and Diagnostic Imaging services, . This is a good example of the key role that Ocean plays in WELL's public sector offerings. WELL offers a broad array of public sector products, encompassing both technology and care solutions, through a portfolio that includes a robust virtual care delivery platform and a suite of provider productivity applications. These applications include but are not limited to eReferral, eConsult, eOrder, Online Patient Booking, Waiting Room Automation solutions and Intelligent Questionnaires. Additionally, WELL provides Digital Front Door Solutions, Secure Messaging, and FHIR Interoperability solutions. The company also leverages powerful artificial intelligence capabilities with products such as its AI-powered ambient scribe, Clinical Decision Support, and Inbox Management solutions, among many other offerings.

Footnotes:

The 37,000 active user count includes approximately 20,000 active billing providers. The annual figure of over 1.2 million referrals is calculated based on the current monthly run rate as of the date of this release. Patient engagements are defined as patient messages, email and SMS reminders, kiosk/tablet interactions, online bookings, and website forms.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 33,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 165 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "Forward-Looking Information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: its expected launch of its mobile-first Health Messenger, the expected patient impacts and use of the Health Messenger, and the expected date physicians in Nova Scotia will be required to use Ocean eReferrals. Forward-Looking Information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties. WELL's comments expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Information are subject to a number of risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Except as required by securities law, WELL does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.