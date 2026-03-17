WellSaid Closes Venture Debt Round with Multiplier Capital

The enterprise voice AI company cites strong fundamentals, owned IP, and a growing customer base as the foundation for a financing strategy built around control rather than dilution

SEATTLE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellSaid today announced the closing of a venture debt financing with Multiplier Capital. The investment is the latest step in a growth strategy the company has been building with intention: a clear market position, a focused product, and investors aligned to drive growth and capital efficiency.

Learn more about WellSaid at wellsaid.io.

Much of the AI industry has operated under a different set of assumptions, burning equity to scale fast while spending massive amounts on training and inference infrastructure. WellSaid took a different path by owning its own model, its own data sets, and its own customer-facing applications. The company enters this round with high gross margins, a strong and growing enterprise customer base that includes Microsoft, T-Mobile, Progressive, Humana, and ServiceNow, and patent-protected intellectual property in AI voice generation.

"This round is about more than capital," said Benjamin Dorr, CEO at WellSaid. "We have the margins, the customers, the technology, and the IP to grow alongside strong investors without equity dilution. We were impressed by Multiplier from the start because they have succeeded in growing huge technology companies under a similar thesis, and we're excited to accelerate WellSaid from a position of real strength."

For enterprise teams, the choice of an AI voice platform has become as much a legal and procurement decision as a creative one. Questions about training data provenance and copyright of inferred outputs are surfacing across the AI industry, and the answers vary widely. WellSaid's voice models are built on consent-based partnerships with professional voice actors, and every voiceover comes with guaranteed commercial rights. It is not a matter of asking enterprise customers to share a particular view on AI ethics. It is a matter of removing liability they would otherwise have to carry.

WellSaid has also made deliberate choices about where it competes. As other AI voice providers have expanded into conversational agents, real-time applications, and broad consumer markets, WellSaid has stayed focused on what it does best: professional studio-quality voice production for enterprise teams. That focus shows up in the product itself, which is built around the way production teams actually work, from script development and collaboration through to publish-ready audio files. Marketers and L&D teams do not leave production quality to chance, and WellSaid is designed around that reality.

"WellSaid has built something special in the AI landscape. By owning their core technology, they've created a platform that meaningfully reduces liability risk for some of the world's most demanding enterprise customers," said Ash Vaidya, Managing Director at Multiplier Capital. "At Multiplier, we invest in companies that provide mission-critical technologies, have earned their position as category-defining leaders, built the foundation for scale, and are ready for their next phase of growth. WellSaid is exactly that kind of company, and we're proud to support the team as they enter this next chapter."

About WellSaid

WellSaid is the enterprise voice AI platform built for professional audio production at scale. WellSaid's voice models are developed through consent-based partnerships with professional voice actors, ensuring every output comes with guaranteed commercial rights and no IP liability for enterprise customers. WellSaid is trusted by the world's leading organizations, including Microsoft, T-Mobile, Progressive, Humana, and ServiceNow, for training, marketing, product, and corporate communications content. Learn more at wellsaid.io.

About Multiplier Capital

Multiplier Capital is a $1 billion plus growth financing platform that invests in rapidly growing, professionally backed technology companies across enterprise software, digital media, healthcare IT, consumer ecommerce, and tech enabled services. Backed by 20+ years as a team and a history of deploying $1.6 billion across more than 170 transactions, the Multiplier partners bring 90 years of combined experience to delivering tailored debt solutions that help companies achieve their growth objectives and succeed in dynamic market conditions. To learn more, visit www.multipliercapital.com.

SOURCE WellSaid Labs, Inc.