WellsCare Partners with Celltrion Canada to Bring Advanced Wearable Pain Relief Tech to North America

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WellsCare, a South Korean medical technology startup, announced that on October 9, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Celltrion Canada, a subsidiary of the global biopharmaceutical leader Celltrion. This strategic partnership is set to enhance the development and distribution of advanced laser medical devices for pain management across North America.

Shin Jung-yong, CEO of Celltrion Canada (left), and Lee Sung-won, CEO of WellsCare (right), pose after signing a MOU to collaborate for pain management across North America. (Photo taken at the K-GLOBE Canada–Korea Startup Summit, Ontario, Canada.)

The collaboration will focus on the distribution of WellsCare's innovative home-use laser therapy device, IASO, which is designed for effective musculoskeletal pain relief. The IASO is the world's first hands-free, wearable cold laser pain relief device. It utilizes Photobiomodulation (PBM) technology, a non-invasive treatment that stimulates tissue recovery and cell regeneration to alleviate pain without adverse side effects. The lightweight, 28-gram device offers three therapy modes and can be worn discreetly, providing users with a drug-free alternative for managing pain in the comfort of their own home.

Beyond the initial distribution agreement, the partnership will extend to the joint research, development, and commercialization of WellsCare's next-generation clinical-grade laser therapy devices. These advanced systems are aimed at treating musculoskeletal pain and lymphedema in hospitals and other professional healthcare settings.

"This partnership with Celltrion Canada is a landmark achievement for WellsCare," said Lee Sung-won, CEO of WellsCare. "By combining our cutting-edge wearable cold-laser technology with Celltrion's extensive global network and expertise, we are poised to deliver accessible and effective pain management solutions to millions of patients across North America."

The collaboration leverages the shared commitment of both companies to address the needs of patients suffering from chronic pain and musculoskeletal conditions. WellsCare's advanced PBM technology, which uses specific laser wavelengths of 650nm, 830nm, and 905nm, is scientifically proven to penetrate deep into the skin to stimulate cell regeneration and provide significant pain relief. Celltrion Canada brings its significant expertise and robust distribution channels in the North American medical market to the partnership. This synergy is expected to accelerate the introduction and availability of WellsCare's innovative pain management technology for both consumers and healthcare professionals.

This agreement marks a significant step forward in the global expansion of WellsCare and promises to bring innovative, accessible, and effective pain management solutions to patients worldwide.

SOURCE WellsCare