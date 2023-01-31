WellSet Launches Digital Platform to Democratize Holistic Wellbeing

Launches with 2-week Self-Love Challenge in February hosted by Victoria's Secret model and investor Roosmarijn de Kok

New membership platform provides unlimited access to live-streamed and on-demand, expert-guided mental and emotional health classes at an inclusive price point

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellSet, the first digital holistic health studio, today introduced their new membership platform to provide individuals with unlimited access to expert-guided holistic health classes in 20+ evidence-based practices designed to improve mind, body, and emotional health such as Meditation, Acupressure, Breathwork, Ayurveda, Myofascial Release, Yoga, Self-Hypnosis, Self-Massage, EFT/Tapping, and more for just $20 per month.

"People who try WellSet comment that it feels revolutionary – like having a holistic therapist and well-being retreat center in your pocket 24/7. Logging into our platform feels like really going to class – we don't have stale recordings, every class is a live workshop," said Tegan Bukowski, WellSet Co-Founder and CEO. "In the past, access to this type of holistic care has been very expensive. Since insurance is unlikely to cover costly 1-1 sessions with these types of holistic specialists, the digital group class format is a way to provide affordable access to holistic health experts. We want people to feel like they can get the mental and emotional support they need, every day."

WellSet was founded in 2018 as a digital studio with a nationwide network of holistic health practitioners, but Co-Founders Tegan Bukowski, CEO, and Sky Meltzer, Executive Chairman have relaunched the company to address problems with affordability the holistic wellbeing industry has been struggling with for years. "We found that people who were in real need of support were unable to book 1-1 sessions in our original marketplace because they couldn't afford to pay out-of-pocket. This was when we realized the system surrounding emotional and mental health is broken and outdated. WellSet's digital studio is our solution, and people are absolutely loving it," said Bukowski.

WellSet offers unlimited access to the holistic health practices in live and on-demand group formats taught by a diverse team of certified and experienced holistic health experts. Classes span areas including Mindfulness & Mindset, Movement & Stretching, and Holistic Health Education and have been shown to help prevent burnout, calm anxiety, boost mood, improve sleep, and cultivate healthy habits – 90% of people feel less anxious after attending WellSet classes.

WellSet, currently offering new users the first two weeks of membership for free, also announced the 14-Day Self-Love Challenge to kickstart a lifelong journey toward self-reflection, growth, and love in February and beyond. The Self-Love Challenge is co-hosted by Victoria's secret model and WellSet investor Roosmarijn de Kok and is an ideal opportunity for individuals to experience holistic health modalities focused on getting to know, care for, and prioritize themselves. One live self-love focused class will be offered each day February 1-14, 2023. All are welcome to join the 14-Day Self-Love Challenge by signing up at www.wellset.co.

WellSet is the first holistic digital class studio providing access to expert-led live and on-demand classes in over 20 different science backed modalities such as mindfulness, breathwork, acupressure, hypnotherapy, EFT/Tapping, yoga and more. Backed by major insurers and providing membership to individuals and teams, WellSet's digital studio of accessible, inclusive group classes taught by a curated instructor team addresses anxiety, burnout, stress, and more, creating new habits and pathways to greater health and productivity. To learn more, please visit www.wellset.co.

