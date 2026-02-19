Wellsheet continues momentum with health systems across US, brings AI to San Juan Medical Center

Becomes go-to AI intelligence layer and clinical decision support tool across 100+ hospitals

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellsheet, a leader in AI clinical workflows and operations, was recently named one of 2025's most promising startups . Wellsheet is gaining traction as hospitals grapple with clinician burnout and data overload. Its technology is live in more than 100 U.S. hospitals and is being deployed enterprise-wide with San Juan Regional Medical Center, a community-owned, non-profit hospital serving the Four Corners region of New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado. The company roughly tripled revenue in 2025 and grew its user base fivefold.

With over 65,000 clinician users across hundreds of care settings including hospitals and ambulatory clinics, Wellsheet seamlessly integrates into existing EHR systems and clinical decision support content sources to provide clinicians with easier access to the data they need to make informed treatment decisions across the entire care team. Health systems that have onboarded Wellsheet have seen:

Physicians are reporting that Wellsheet is saving them 90 - 120 minutes of documentation time a day (roughly a full clinical session returned to patient care)

Significant improvement in length of stay (LOS) with some hospitals hitting their targets immediately after transitioning to Wellsheet that hadn't met targets in years (improving bed availability and patient flow)

Wellsheet's new agentic functionality, combining the patient's complete medical record with evidence-based guidelines from leading content providers, has been very well-received and rapidly adopted by its client base. Unlike other AI tools for accessing clinical evidence, Wellsheet is deeply integrated with major EHRs for full patient context, HIPAA compliant end-to-end, and designed for enterprise scale.

"San Juan Regional Medical Center serves a large, rural population with specialized needs that require undivided attention. Wellsheet's AI solution is going to be incredibly transformative for our care teams and our patients," said Carlo Hallak, MD, Physician Executive, Information Services, San Juan Regional Medical Center. "Our physicians and clinical staff are eager for the AI capabilities Wellsheet brings to embed clinical intelligence directly into their workflows and guide care decisions to optimize outcomes." John Gaede, Chief Information Officer, added, "Wellsheet's value was immediately clear, and we are excited to bring this level of innovation to our organization."

Wellsheet continues to gain market share from large technology players, simplifying clinical workflows, reducing implementation time, and time spent in the EHR.

"This past year has been a powerful reminder of what can happen when technology actually meets real clinician needs. With recent advancements, healthcare is finally poised to reach the level of technological advancement seen in other industries," said Craig Limoli, Co-Founder and CEO of Wellsheet. "We're excited to offer new and improved AI capabilities to our customers and help shape what's next for healthcare technology. The response from customers across health systems has been remarkable. Clinicians are reporting significant reductions in chart review and documentation time, better multidisciplinary alignment, and clearer clinical insights that directly support patient safety. As we look ahead to 2026, we believe AI agents will play a critical role in reducing silos, improving clinician experience, and scaling smarter, safer care across markets."

About Wellsheet

Wellsheet's Care Team Copilot is an AI-powered predictive clinical workflow and operations platform integrated with Oracle Cerner, Epic, and athenahealth to improve operational efficiency, care coordination, and quality of care. Wellsheet is profitable, privately held and has over 65,000 clinician users across hundreds of care settings including hospitals and ambulatory clinics. Learn more at www.wellsheet.com

