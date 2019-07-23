Wellsource Asks Business Executives Nationwide: Do You Lead by Example To Improve Employees' Health?

PORTLAND, Ore., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of all adults in the U.S. have a chronic disease which could have been prevented. By failing to actively participate in and promote healthy habits, C-suite executives are partly to blame. "It is our duty as business leaders to be a model of health for our employees," says Chris McReynolds, chief executive officer, Wellsource.

Wellsource , a premier provider of evidenced-based, NCQA-certified HRA and self-management tools, urges corporate America to take a stand and create a culture of wellness across their organization – starting with the C-Suite.

As one industry executive recently wrote , a culture of wellness means fostering a workplace that encourages and promotes the well-being of employees. But this requires more than just implementing a wellness program – it requires leading by example.

"You cannot simply launch a wellness program and expect it to work. Everyone needs to participate from the top down. By participating as a leader, you help to build trust, which can lead to increased willingness to participate in the wellness programs you've designed. This, as we know, can lead to a healthier, more engaged workforce among other benefits," says McReynolds.

Creating an effective culture of health should be part of any company's plan for a productive, top-performing workforce. Workplaces are good settings for wellness programs because adults are there for a significant portion of each day. However, workplace-based interventions are often poorly implemented because they are not supported by action from the highest levels at the company.

Industry insiders agree. "The foundation of a well workplace starts with leadership. Demonstrating to your workforce that you are committed to the health and well-being of each employee can help to build morale and overall trust in your organization. Measuring the impact of health risks will take time, but the impacts made to the culture of your organization can be immediate," says Chase Sterling, culture and engagement consultant, HHP Cultures.

"There is plenty of evidence that shows implementing workplace changes such as smoke-free policies works.1 The message here is that employers need to look at wellness programs as long-term benefits, not large returns in a short amount of time, and get involved themselves to truly increase the program's value. The time for 'delegating' corporate wellness programs to HR or middle management is over," says McReynolds.

