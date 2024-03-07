WellSpan Health Advances Its Leadership in Delivering Exceptional Provider and Patient Experience with Nuance DAX Copilot

DAX Copilot embedded in Epic builds on WellSpan's successful DAX deployment, using generative AI to automatically draft clinical notes so patients have their physician's undivided attention during exam room and virtual visits

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc., a Microsoft Company, today announced that WellSpan Health is advancing its leadership in providing high-quality provider and patient experiences by adding the Nuance Dragon® Ambient eXperience ™ (DAX™) Copilot solution to its existing deployment of innovative solutions to automate and accelerate the creation of clinical documentation during exam room and telehealth visits.

DAX Copilot uses proven conversational, ambient, and generative AI technology to automatically draft clinical summaries of exam room or telehealth conversations in seconds for immediate review and entry in the electronic health record (EHR) system. This enables clinicians to engage with patients and their family members fully and naturally without the need to type notes on a computer during visits. DAX Copilot, embedded within Epic, stands as the sole fully embedded ambient solution currently operational within Epic, with over 55 healthcare organizations. This number is poised to double in the upcoming weeks thanks to facilitated deployment, with over 60 additional organizations in the process of implementing the solution.

WellSpan's selection of DAX Copilot is based on the long-standing trust and consistently productive working relationship it has with Nuance. That includes its positive experiences with its first deployment of Nuance DAX in 2020 to automate clinical documentation workflows and reduce administrative workloads that lead to physician burnout. A WellSpan satisfaction survey found that 94 percent of physicians using DAX reported that it improved the quality of patient-physician interactions, and 85 percent said that reduced documentation workloads helped them achieve better work-life balance. Among patients, 97 percent reported that physicians who used the system were more focused, personable, and engaged during visits, while 88 percent said they were extremely satisfied with their visit compared to their experiences before DAX was in use.

WellSpan Health hospitals were recognized as "High Performing" in the U.S. News & World Report 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings. WellSpan Health facilities were also recognized for exemplary patient experience among the top 5 percent of U.S. hospitals in 2023 by Press Ganey, a leader in healthcare experience solutions and services.

"We have long recognized the central importance of the quality of each patient's experience in every interaction with our health system and especially with their primary care and other providers," said Dr. R. Hal Baker, WellSpan senior vice president and chief digital and information officer. "With DAX Copilot, we're building on our continuing success with DAX and the trust that Nuance has consistently earned over time by giving our clinicians additional state-of-the-art tools to lessen administrative burdens, reduce the time needed to complete documentation, enhance their ability to deliver high-quality personalized care and expand access to care. Patients also appreciate the benefits of DAX Copilot knowing that they have their doctor's full and undivided attention during their visits."

Studies by the American Medical Association and other organizations have found that physicians need up to two hours to complete clinical documentation and other administrative tasks for each hour of patient care delivered. The quality of physician-patient interactions during exams also declines as physicians often document care while delivering it to keep up with clinical and administrative workloads.

"WellSpan Health's deployment of DAX Copilot embedded in Epic advances its long-standing commitment to empower its clinicians with solutions to provide top-quality care and excellent patient experiences," said Robert Dahdah, CVP, Global Health and Life Sciences, Microsoft. "It also builds on WellSpan's mission to improve health through exceptional care for all by providing its clinicians with innovations that allow them to commit their full time and attention to providing the best patient care which is why they all went to medical school."

Part of the larger family of Dragon-based solutions, DAX Copilot gives healthcare organizations the ability to adopt a new generation of AI-powered clinical documentation applications at scale while leveraging existing investments in the trusted Nuance Dragon Medical platform. Dragon Medical One is a Best in KLAS four years running cloud-based speech recognition solution that acts as a workflow assistant and documentation companion to document clinical visits in the EHR. Used by more than 550,000 users worldwide, Dragon Medical enables clinicians to use their voices to capture the patient story efficiently and securely, interact with key clinical systems, and access information to facilitate patient care. It is known for its accuracy, reliability, and tight integration with the EHR.

For more information about Nuance DAX Copilot, please visit: www.nuance.com/DAXCopilot or visit us during HIMSS 2024 in Orlando, FL at booth #2741.

About WellSpan Health

WellSpan Health's vision is to reimagine healthcare through the delivery of comprehensive, equitable health and wellness solutions throughout our continuum of care. As an integrated delivery system focused on leading in value-based care, we encompass more than 2,000 employed providers, 220 locations, eight award-winning hospitals, home care and a behavioral health organization serving South Central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland. With a team 20,000 strong, WellSpan experts provide a range of services, from wellness and employer services solutions to advanced care for complex medical and behavioral conditions. Our clinically integrated network of 2,600 aligned physicians and advanced practice providers are dedicated to providing the highest quality and safety, inspiring our patients and communities to be their healthiest. For more information, visit www.wellspan.org.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational, ambient, and generative AI. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and more than 75 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others. Nuance is a Microsoft company.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Nuance Communications

Caitlyn Treanor

Tel: +1.781.565.8926

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.